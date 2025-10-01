Unsettled weather ahead as Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain and strong winds from Friday

Friday is due to be a wet and very windy day with heavy rain quickly spreading northeastwards across the country through the morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Weather conditions will remain unsettled for much of this week across Ireland with heavy rain expected from Friday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the West and north.

There will be longer dry spells in the east and south with occasional bright breaks. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Met Éireann said it will become wet and blustery on Thursday with rain spreading from the southwest, along with fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will turn heavy at times later with highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.

Rain will clear to the east early in the night, followed by well scattered showers and a few clear spells. Cloud will thicken in the West and south later with patchy rain developing near southwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures will be between 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Friday is due to be a wet and very windy day with heavy rain quickly spreading north-eastward across the country through the morning.

Strong to near gale force and gusty southwesterly winds will develop as the rain spreads, with gales or strong gales possible on western and northwestern coasts. Rain will clear eastward to showers in the evening with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

It will remain windy overnight with heavy showers or longer spells of rain.

The forecaster said it will be windy or blustery on Saturday with strong and gusty westerly winds. However, it will be a brighter day with sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees.

It will be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered light showers. West to southwest winds will ease moderate to fresh with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest that it will remain unsettled next week with further spells of rain.