Budget battles, Sean Dunne’s earnings, and Leo’s Hollywood trade mission

It’s time for Budget 2020 and Cliff Taylor assesses the main political battlegrounds in advance of Paschal Donohoe’s speech at 1pm today.

Former Irish property tycoon Sean Dunne has told a US court that he is earning just €200 a month and does not have the means to pay certain legal fees of opposing lawyers. Christopher Hoffman has the details.

The company behind the now closed Harold’s Cross greyhound track “wrote off” €6.5 million from its controversial €23 million sale last year, its latest accounts show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan weighs up the cost to families of sending a child to a private school and whether this money could be better spent in other ways.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery assesses Leo Varakar’s recent trade mission to Hollywood to promote Ireland as a location for investment in film and television productions. This at a time when less and less local money is being made available to finance productions.

