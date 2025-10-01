Government open to working with other EU countries to build up drone defences

Micheál Martin speaks to reporters in Copenhagen on Wednesday before the EU leaders' meeting. Photograph: Thomas Traasdahl/Getty

The Government would be open to working with other European Union countries to build up its own military drone defences given the increased threat of interference posed by Russia, Micheál Martin has said.

European Union leaders are meeting in Copenhagen for a summit discussing greater co-operation on defence spending and strengthening support for Ukraine.

The meeting is likely to discuss new proposals for a “drone wall” on the EU’s borders. It would mean defences being built up to jam or possibly shoot down Russian drones that crossed into the territories of EU member states.

It follows drone incursions targeting Denmark and Poland.

EU defences would initially be concentrated on the bloc’s eastern borders before being rolled out continent-wide, EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.

He also suggested funding could be made available to member states for this purpose.

Ireland has already committed to a stand-alone project to update its own meagre air defences. This includes the purchase of primary radar systems, surface to air missiles and anti-drone technology.

Speaking on his way in to the summit, the Taoiseach said Ireland should team up with other EU states when upgrading radar capabilities for the Defence Forces and on efforts to guard against drone interference or threats to undersea cables.

“It makes a lot of sense that we would work with other member states, who may have particular expertise, to develop stronger technological capability in respect of drones, for example, in respect of protecting subsea cables, cybersecurity as well,” Mr Martin said.

“These are the modern threats and we have witnessed reckless manifestations … on behalf of Russia in respect of drone violation of airspace.

“We do believe in the need for greater interoperability. On any peacekeeping missions that we are on we tend to be with some other European member states, so having interoperability makes sense.

“We are already engaged in defence procurement and potentially joint acquisitions and joint procurement with other member states in respect of key purchases [of] radar.”

The Department of Defence said the European Commission has yet to issue any “definitive proposal” for the development of a so-called drone wall.

“Once any proposal is made, Ireland, like other member states, will consider such a proposal in line with its national priorities,” it said.

The suggestion follows recent incursions of Russian drones into Polish air space, which sparked alarm.

Rogue drones shut down several airports in Denmark last week, with Copenhagen pointing the finger at Russia as most likely to be behind the interference.

A spokesman said Minister for Defence Simon Harris has made it clear “that Ireland is committed to maximising both national and international security through bilateral and multilateral engagements with key strategic partners, including the EU”.