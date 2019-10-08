Elderly and disabled living alone ‘targeted’ in Budget 2020

The priorities of a “moderate” but “targeted” social protection package are elderly and disabled persons living alone, and children in families at risk of poverty.

From next year, the Living Alone Allowance will increase by €5 a week, from €9 to €14.

The “qualified child allowance” , paid in respect of children whose parents or guardians are dependent on welfare, will go up by €3 a week for over-12s to €40, and by €2 for under-12s to €36.

The amount of income a single parent may have while still qualifying for the One Parent Family Payment or the Jobseeker Transitional Payment is increasing by €15 a week – from €130 to €145.

Similarly, the income threshold for the Working Family Payment (formerly known as Family Income Supplement or FIS) is going up by €10 a week for families with up to three children.

The thresholds depend on the number of children in the family and currently stand at €521 a week for those with one child, €622 for two and €723 for three.

To off-set the impact of the increased carbon tax, the Fuel Allowance will increase by €2 a week to €24.50. It is paid for 28 weeks from September 30th.

The Christmas bonus will be paid at a 100 per cent rate in December.