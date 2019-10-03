Number of people on Live Register continues to decline

The number of people on the Live Register continues to fall, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On an annual basis there was a 10.7 per cent drop in the numbers on the register in September with 21.947 people having left it over the last 12 months.

Overall, there were 183,783 people still on the register last month, versus 205,730 a year earlier.

On a monthly basis there were 200 fewer people on the register versus August.

The number of long-term claimants fell by 14,812 people in the 12 months to September, equivalent to a 17.1 per cent decline.

Annual decreases in the number of young people on the register have occurred every month since July 2010.

Approximately 11.1 per cent of those on the register are aged under 25 years.

The Live Register is not designed to measure unemployment. It includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseekers’ benefit or allowance.