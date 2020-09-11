Building costs, crime and punishment and the economy’s resilience

The cost of building homes in Ireland is considerably cheaper than the construction industry claims and well below what local authorities are paying private developers for social housing, figures from the Department of Housing show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Caveat maintains that Fáilte Ireland director’s punishment does not fit the crime.

In Agenda we ask what lies in story for Dublin’s Silicon Docks as Goolge pulls out of massive office deal.

Dublin start-up FoodMarble has raised ¤1.2 million that will help support the company’s overseas expansion and strengthen its research and development capability. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The group behind The Irish Times made an operating profit of €3.82 million before exceptional items in 2019, up 46 per cent compared to the €2.61 million recorded the previous year, writes Laura Slattery.

Pfizer’s Paul Reid has taken over as head of the pharma industry’s lobby group as it prepares for crunch talks with the Government over a new medicines pricing agreement, reports Dominic Coyle.

Our Friday columnist John FitzGerald opines that the Irish economy is showing great resilience in the teeth of the pandemic.

With Covid-19 continuing to disrupt the normal functioning of both the domestic and global economy, the level of take-up in Dublin’s office market this year could fall to below two million square feet for the first time since 2012. Ronald Quinlan reports.

“In Denmark, we pay high taxes and health insurance but we get a lot back,” Billy O’Shea tells Wild Gesse.

In World of Work we find out that productivity profiling sheds light on how people get the job done

In this week’s Inside Business podcast the fact that Ireland is in recession and what path the economy might take are discussed.

