CAO helpdesk 2025: Education experts answer your questions

Welcome to The Irish Times CAO Helpdesk for 2025. Using the form below, you can submit any questions you have about this year’s process, from points and Leaving Cert results, to appeals, deferrals and more.

Our education experts Deirdre Garrett and Brian Howard will be on hand from 12pm on Friday to give you quick and clear feedback as you navigate college offers, choices and deciding your next steps over the coming days.

You can follow our live coverage of today’s Leaving Cert results here: Grades deflate as number of H1 grades awarded falls.