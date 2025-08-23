Ann Taaffe, widow of champion jockey, leaves estate valued at more than €7m

Brideswell Lad, ridden by jockey JJ Slevin, jumps the last on the way to winning the Palmerstown House Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase at Punchestown in 2023. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ann Taaffe, of the Taaffe family that was well known in horse-racing circles, left an estate valued at more than €7 million when she died last year, according to papers released by the Probate Office this week.

A grant of probate, dated August 21st, says Ms Taaffe, of Rathcoole, Co Dublin, left a gross estate worth €7.188 million.

Ms Taaffe, who died on December 31st 2024, was predeceased in 2019 by her husband Toss Taaffe, who was twice Ireland’s champion jockey.

Ann Taaffe died on December 31st, 2024

Ms Taaffe’s father-in-law Tom Taaffe trained Mr What, the winner of the 1958 Grand National at Aintree. Her brother in-law, Pat Taaffe, was also a famous jockey and is best remembered for riding Arkle. His son, Tom Taaffe, trained the 2005 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kicking King.

The Taaffe family is synonymous with Arkle, who was ridden by Pat Taaffe, Ann Taaffe's late brother-in-law. Photograph: Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images

Meanwhile, property agent John McNally, of McNally Handy and Partners, left an estate valued at €5.214 million when he died on January 27th, 2023.

Mr McNally, of Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, worked in the property sector for more than 50 years, including time with Morrissey’s, Murphy Buckley Keogh and Gilbert Lyon White.

John McNally left an estate valued at more than €5.2 million

In other wills, Elizabeth Holfeld, of Cabinteely, Co Dublin, who died on February 15th, 2021, left an estate valued at €7.1 million, according to the Probate Office.

Farmer David Rooney, of Trim, Co Meath, left an estate valued at €4.993 million when he died on January 23rd, 2025.

Ronald McCombe, formerly of Sandycove, Co Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.736 million when he died on April 9th, 2022. A supporter of animal welfare charities, Mr McCombe was a familiar figure in equestrian showing circles, including the RDS.

Alice Kelly, of Celbridge, Co Kildare, who died on September 3rd, 2024, left an estate valued at €4.274 million.

The value of estates can include property, including the family home, and other assets.