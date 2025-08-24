Drone framework gives locals little relief as the noise around aerial delivery refuses to go away

The National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (essentially drones) published on Wednesday provides no immediate relief to residents concerned by drones overhead. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

If the State’s response to new technologies could generally be described as panic, promise and delay before committing to the establishment of countless steering groups, then it is right on track in terms of drones.

Initially promised in 2023, The National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS; essentially drones) published on Wednesday perfectly encapsulates that trend, while also providing no immediate relief to residents concerned by drones overhead.

The much-anticipated framework seeks to outline the direction of the regulation of the sector; but while the introduction of fines was headline-worthy, the depth and specificity is lacking at a time when drones are becoming much more common.

The framework repeatedly stresses that local authorities will have an input in designing the UAS geographical zones (no-drone zones) promised in the framework.

However, that input during the promised “transparent process” may not occur until after a new working group has set out the procedures for defining these zones.

Thankfully the Government has committed to establishing a steering group for the implementation of U-space, the new trendy European term for the rules of the road for drones, which is based on these promised UAS geographical zones.

The framework notes that the establishment of a “foundational U-space” in Dublin city is a “medium term (one-to-three year) goal” of Dublin City Council.

The implementation of this system will surely be speedy, efficient and a panacea to residents’ concerns. These concerns are many, as evidenced by a public meeting in Dundrum last week with drone operator Manna on a proposed hub that it wants to open in the south Dublin village.

“Experience from other European states indicates that the implementation of U-space takes a minimum of two to five years depending on the complexity and number of potential designated U-space airspace blocks,” the framework says.

We also have a handful of new terms to reckon with. Calling those buzzing flying robots above your head ‘drones’ is now being replaced with the moniker of unmanned aircraft systems and the concept of U-space has also been added to our collective lexicon.

The drone framework is typical active inaction, setting up steering groups and inter-agency mechanisms to do vaguely-defined, buzzword-heavy work without laying out deadlines.

This framework may be intended to define the direction but, as far as Cantillon is concerned, will do little in the short term to give locals any certainty.

Specifics are needed, and quickly.