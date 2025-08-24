Courts

Man has ex’s car smashed up with hatchet, family court hears

Protection order granted against man also accused of putting tracking devices on car

Dublin District Family Court heard a number of cases on Friday. Photograph: iStock
Fiachra Gallagher
Sun Aug 24 2025 - 08:49

A woman’s ex-partner was allegedly responsible for her car being smashed up with a hatchet in the early hours of the morning after previously threatening to kill her, a court has heard.

The woman, who appeared before Dublin District Family Court on Friday seeking an emergency protection order, alleged the man threatened her life several weeks ago, and fears he will attack her home with petrol bombs. “He has access to stuff like that,” she said.

She alleged that early on Friday, two individuals wearing balaclavas came to her home and smashed up her car. She alleged her ex-partner was responsible for this.

The woman said that her ex-partner “doesn’t bother” seeing their baby girl, but said that she did not mind this. She said she was afraid of what he would do to the baby. “I’m terrified of him,” she said.

She also alleged he placed tracking devices on her car.

Judge Cephas Power said he accepted the woman’s car was damaged and granted the protection order sought. Only the woman was represented in court.

In a separate case, the court heard that a woman whose adult son lives in accommodation at the back of her home and suffers from long-term psychiatric issues may pose a threat to her life.

The woman sought a protection order following an incident at her home where her son stabbed himself with a knife. The woman said that arising from her son’s behaviour, counsellors and medical professionals have “impressed” on her that her life may be in danger.

The judge noted a previous, separate incident where the woman’s son followed her upstairs with a carving knife, trapping her in her bedroom.

The woman agreed her son suffers from long-standing psychiatric issues. She said she believes he has been referred for psychiatric care, but that she cannot get any further information.

The granting of an order barring her son from her residence, the woman said, would effectively make him homeless. “He’s got nowhere to go,” she said.

Judge Power granted the woman a protection order on an ex parte basis – where only the woman was present in court.

In another case, a woman who alleged her husband hit her across the face and has threatened her with a knife was granted an order barring him from their rented home. The judge granted the short-term barring order with only the woman present in court.

Also before Judge Power, a woman alleged her ex-partner kicked her front door in and proceeded to drink vodka at the house. The woman, who has three adult children with the man, had to call gardaí, the court heard. The judge granted her a protection order on an ex parte basis.

