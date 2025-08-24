€3m worth of cannabis seized from truck at Rosslare Port

Gardai and Revenue officials discovered €3 million worth of drugs on an inbound truck from Spain

A man has been arrested at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford following the discovery of €3 million worth of drugs in a truck that had arrived from Spain.

The seizure was made by Revenue officers at the busy port on Saturday.

Gardaí said approximately 150.6 kg of suspected herbal cannabis was discovered following a search of the vehicle after it had disembarked from a ferry.

The illicit cargo had an estimated value of €3,012,000, they said.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and brought to a Garda station in Co Wexford. Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue officials said the drugs were found as a result of routine profiling. The freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, Spain.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” it said.