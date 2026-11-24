Founded by Eoin Hinchy (above) and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, Tines developed a workflow and AI platform to help businesses operate more efficiently and mitigate risks.

Irish tech company Tines recorded a pretax loss of almost $36 million (€33 million), widening from $24.9 million in the previous year due to heavy investment.

The company saw revenues rise significantly as its products continued to gain traction in the market.

Founded by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, Tines developed a workflow and artificial intelligence (AI) platform to help businesses operate more efficiently and mitigate risks.

Accounts filed for the company for the year ended January 31st, 2026, showed Tines’ revenue from contracts with customers rose more than two-thirds to $66.2 million over the period.

The bulk of that comes from its customers in the US, which is the company’s primary market, and accounted for more than $50 million.

Cost of sales doubled over the period to almost $15.6 million, while distribution costs and other administrative costs also rose sharply. That included staff costs, with wages and salaries increasing to $66.95 million, up from $43 million in 2025.

Gross profit was $50.7 million, up from 2025’s $31.7 million. Operating losses widened to $43.7 million, from $27.5 million in the previous year.

Tines raised $125 million last year in a Series C round that gave it a valuation of more than $1 billion. That funding has helped to bolster research spending, which totalled $2.2 million in the year to the end of January 2026, up from $1.4 million in 2025.

Tines has been investing heavily in AI product development, shipping new generative AI features and agentic capabilities, and launching a new platform Tines 3B in July.

“Fundamentally the shift in technology allowed us to take everything we know and ask what would the product look like if we were building it today with everything we have at our disposal?” said Niall Cowman, Tines’ vice president of finance. “Tines 3B is a vastly different experience for non-technical people like myself to be able to build and create in a secure environment.”

It has also been expanding its workforce. Tines employed 325 people during the year, up almost 50 per cent from the 220 it employed in 2025.

The company said last month it would create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next two years across its product, engineering, sales, customer success, marketing and operations teams, earmarking more than half of the roles for new entrants to the jobs market.

It has also been expanding its business in other regions such as Asia Pacific.

“With this funding round we were able to say let’s carve out and invest in these other regions because the demand is there,” Cowman said. “We just need to go out there and grab it.”

The company is also still aiming to reach $100 million in revenues, with Cowman confident that it will reach the milestone in the current fiscal period.