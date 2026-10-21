Pepper to rebrand as Continuum Credit amid expansion of business offering

Pepper Advantage entered the Irish market in 2012 and is best known for servicing mortgages secured by collateral. Photograph: iStock

Pepper Advantage said it plans to rebrand in January as Continuum Credit Group as it continues to broaden its offering following its takeover last year by US private equity firm JC Flowers.

The UK-headquartered business’s Irish loan servicing business, used by investment firms that acquired problem loans in the wake of the financial crisis as well as mainstream lenders, will become known as Engage Credit Ireland.

The Irish unit also agreed in July to buy Dilosk, which is parent to ICS Mortgages, for an undisclosed sum. It plans to continue to run the business under the ICS Mortgages brand, with its existing management team and regulatory framework.

The deal will mark a return by Pepper to providing Irish home loans, having sold its previous mortgage portfolio – amounting to €200 million at the time – in 2018 to Finance Ireland.

The company also plans to retain the sub-brand Harbour Credit, a manager of unsecured consumer credit for banks, utility firms and semi-State agencies that it launched in the Republic in May.

“The launch of Continuum will mark a defining point for our business,” said Fraser Gemmell, group chief executive of Pepper Advantage. “It will be a new identity that brings our capabilities across credit management, access and technology together in a clear and compelling way.”

Pepper Advantage Ireland’s chief executive, Niall Sorohan, told The Irish Times in May that it was developing new lines of business to diversify as the post-crisis era of large non-performing portfolio sales fades.

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Pepper Advantage offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the UK. The company, with €75 billion in assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, credit cards, retail finance and buy now, pay later.

The company was acquired in March last year by JC Flowers from Pepper Global, which was founded in Australia.

The firm entered the Irish market in 2012 and is best known for servicing mortgages secured by collateral.

The most recent set of accounts for Pepper Advantage Ireland shows that its assets – mainly comprising mortgages – under management fell to €20.4 billion at the end of 2024 from €22.8 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by borrowers paying down debt and some portfolio disposals by clients.

Meanwhile, Dilosk has this week raised €441 million through the refinancing of a portfolio of mortgages on the bond market. It marks the company’s 12th residential mortgage-backed securitisation deal since it started such a programme in 2015.