Pepper to buy ICS Mortgages parent Dilosk in return to providing home loans

ICS Mortgages parent, Dilosk, has agreed to sell itself to Pepper Advantage, the loan services provider used by investment firms and banks, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will mark a return by Pepper to providing home loans, having sold its previous Irish mortgage portfolio – amounting to €200 million at the time – in 2018 to Finance Ireland. Dilosk has a €1.7 billion mortgage book, much of which has been refinanced in international bond markets through so-called residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS) deals.

Pepper, which is owned by a US private equity firm, expects to complete the deal by the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals. It plans to continue to run the business under the ICS Mortgages brand, with its existing management team and regulatory framework.

“This transaction represents a highly positive outcome for Dilosk, our customers, our investors and our colleagues. Becoming part of the Pepper Advantage global business marks an exciting new chapter for the company,” said Fergal McGrath, chief executive and co-founder of Dilosk.

“Its strong technology platform, deep client relationships, and long‑term investment approach align strongly with Dilosk’s strategy and will support our ambition to continue building a leading Irish mortgage provider and servicer.”

[ Dilosk completes €230m securitisation deal on by-to-let loansOpens in new window ]

Fraser Gemmell, group CEO of Pepper, said: “By welcoming Dilosk into the group, we are deepening our credit access capabilities, diversifying our business in Ireland, and scaling the reach of our credit management platform. It will strengthen our ability to offer institutional clients more ways to access credit opportunities supported by market-leading analytics and oversight, in addition to expanding our European assets under management.”

Dilosk, which started off in 2014 with the purchase of the ICS Mortgages brand and a small portfolio of loans from Bank of Ireland, moved beyond its initial focus on buy-to-let mortgages and into the owner-occupier space in late 2019.

Pepper Advantage Ireland’s chief executive, Niall Sorohan, told The Irish Times in May that it was looking to develop new lines of business to diversify as the post-crisis era of large non-performing portfolio sales fades.

He said that the firm, which entered the Irish market in 2012 and is best known for servicing mortgages secured by collateral, plans to launch a new business – called Harbour Credit – aimed at managing unsecured consumer credit for banks, utility firms and semi-state agencies.

Pepper also plans to work closely with its sister company in the UK on offering institutional investors in non-banks and credit funds a service to provide independent oversight of their investments, he said.

The most recent set of accounts for Pepper Advantage Ireland shows that its assets – mainly comprising mortgages – under management fell to €20.4 billion at the end of 2024 from €22.8 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by borrowers paying down debt and some portfolio disposals by clients.