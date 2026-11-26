Revolut is under growing pressure from authorities across Europe to clamp down on financial crime after officials found Russian money launderers and Italian mobsters had exploited the start-up’s app to obscure criminal proceeds.

Authorities in Italy and Sweden have both recently said Revolut’s rapid onboarding processes and large cryptocurrency business are being used by criminals to move illicit funds across Europe.

The European Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) is monitoring the situation at Revolut, according to a person familiar with the matter, after being alerted to the fintech’s failures by Italian authorities.

In the UK, Revolut customers escalated more fraud complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FSO) than those of any other bank in recent years, according to new data obtained by the FT. The Financial Conduct Authority said the figures were a “key indicator of where firms need to do better”.

The regulatory pressure underscores the increased scrutiny Revolut faces as it grows from an upstart payments company into a sprawling global bank. The London-based fintech – recently valued at $115 billion (€104 billion) in a private share sale – is aiming to expand into 30 additional markets by 2030.

On Monday, an Italian court placed Revolut’s operations in the country under regulatory supervision because of “serious shortcomings” in its money-laundering controls. It said criminals, including some linked to the mafia, had exploited the neobank’s systems to move millions of euros across Europe.

The order gives Revolut 12 months to tackle the issues under the supervision of a court-appointed administrator. The move followed an investigation by Italy’s financial police that found deficiencies in Revolut’s systems had allowed 24 people who were either convicted or under investigation to hide €41.9 million of transactions between 2021 and 2026. Other banks had filed 265 suspicious transaction reports related to the 24 individuals, according to the court order.

Revolut said it accepted the court’s decision and would co-operate with Italian authorities. The order only applies to the company’s operations in Italy.

Revolut said it had “zero tolerance for financial crime” and took “regulatory, anti-money-laundering and fraud-prevention obligations extremely seriously”. It added that it worked with regulators and police globally and invested continuously in bolstering its financial crime controls.

The start-up also faces scrutiny in Sweden, where the country’s financial crime agency found that Revolut was used by Russia-linked money launderers to convert criminal proceeds into cryptocurrency and to move funds abroad.

In an analysis of Skr2.9 billion (€259 million) of suspected Russian money-laundering transactions, the Swedish police found that Revolut was among the most common mechanisms for criminals to move cash out of Sweden. The report found criminals most commonly used Revolut to send money to Lithuania and Ireland.

“It is likely that neobanks, such as Revolut [are] systematically used as tools for the movement of criminal proceeds,” Manuel Ferrer, head of Sweden’s Financial Intelligence Unit, told the FT.

Rapid digital onboarding, international payments and the ability to convert money to cryptocurrencies all “entail an increased risk of money laundering”, Ferrer said. Fintechs such as Revolut “must ensure to adapt their monitoring capabilities to address these heightened risks”, he added. The Swedish report also mentioned two smaller fintechs that are used in the money-laundering process.

In the UK, where Revolut is headquartered, the fintech has dominated fraud complaints made to the FOS in recent years.

Revolut customers reported 5,076 instances of fraud and scams to the FOS last year, more than any other financial institution for the third year in a row, according to figures obtained under a Freedom of Information request. The start-up had double the fraud complaints of many high-street banks despite having far fewer customers. Consumers escalate complaints to the FOS after being rejected for compensation by their bank.

This year, Revolut is on track to top the list for fraud and scam complaints again, the data showed. However, its uphold rate – the proportion of complaints where the FOS sided with consumers – has improved significantly and is lower than other banks.

The Financial Conduct Authority monitors FOS data and has urged Revolut and other companies with high levels of complaints against them to tighten their controls.

“We expect firms to understand what’s driving complaints and act where they identify harm,” the FCA said after being asked about the FOS data on Revolut.

Since launching in 2015, Revolut has grown to become Europe’s biggest fintech with more than 80 million customers. Its rapid rise has partly been fuelled by an eclectic offering that now spans crypto trading, card payments and subscription services.

The group wants to operate in 70 markets by 2030 and has recently won a slew of banking licences from authorities in the UK, US and elsewhere. But its international ambitions could be challenged if regulators force the company to rein in its operations.

[ Revolut’s ambitions will remain just that until they can solve customer service issuesOpens in new window ]

Cetin Duransoy, Revolut’s US chief, said the Italian probe could affect the company elsewhere. “If you would have ​a massive hiccup somewhere, it’s going to have an impact in ‌other places,” Duransoy told a Reuters conference on Monday.

Concerns about Revolut’s internal controls have previously delayed the company’s growth plans and led to fines.

[ Revolut agrees 10-year lease for new Dublin headquartersOpens in new window ]

In Lithuania, where Revolut’s European operations are headquartered, authorities fined the group €3.5 million last year for failures in its anti-money-laundering processes. Revolut’s European subsidiaries were also handed two smaller fines in 2022 including for concerns about the handling of high-risk customers and politically exposed people.

In the UK, the Bank of England delayed awarding Revolut a banking licence because of concerns over whether the neobank’s risk controls could keep pace with the rapid growth of its overseas operations, the FT reported last year.

[ More than €7m laundered through money mule accounts in 12 months, banks sayOpens in new window ]

Regulators have also raised concerns about the pace at which Revolut releases new products. The FT previously reported that the European Central Bank had imposed growth restrictions on Revolut because of the lack of risk controls that govern its release of products. UK regulators have ordered a review of its product release processes. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026