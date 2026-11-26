Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz. Oil supply had ⁠been recovering to near pre-war levels, but this week saw some disruption. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains ‌from the previous session on supply concerns after Yemen’s Houthis said they had hit Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and at ‌least two ships hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, higher at $94.71 a ​barrel by 0640 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $83.99 a barrel. There will be no settlement for WTI on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Prices rose for the third straight session on ​Thursday and are up about 5 per cent this week, after plunging by around a quarter in the three weeks since the beginning of ⁠November. Middle East exports have been increasing despite continued attacks on shipping, which triggered expectations of ‌a ‌global ​oil surplus this year.

Brent finished 3.5 per cent higher in the previous session, while WTI climbed 2 per cent after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras ⁠Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district.

The ​refinery, Saudi Arabia’s largest, is part of a ​complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the latest Houthi ‌attacks to increase the geopolitical risk premium.

At ​the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had ⁠been recovering to near pre-war levels.

An oil tanker ⁠hit a naval ​mine and caught fire in a “restricted zone” in the strait on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an Iranian Army statement as saying. That report came after state media said two oil tankers struck mines and exploded in the strait on Wednesday.

“The broadening of the Middle East conflict threatens to halt the recovery in oil flows in recent weeks. Persian Gulf crude exports rose last week but remain on a declining trend,” said ANZ analyst ‌Daniel Hynes.

OPEC+ ministers will ⁠hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy, facing the challenge of balancing output with the United Arab Emirates no longer ‌in the group, and with Iraq and Kazakhstan pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity.

In the US, ​crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in ​the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said, also supporting prices as analysts had expected a 1.5 million-barrel rise. - Reuters