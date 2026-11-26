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The development of all-weather rugby and hockey pitches on the grounds of private school Wesley College has been given the green light, despite more than 10 neighbours raising concerns that its “possible consequences are not known, or even hinted at” by the school. Stephen Conneely has the story.

Stephen also reports that Mayo GAA manager Andy Moran is to receive a special recognition award at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards this evening.

Jensen Huang is back as chief executive of Nvidia, after an extraordinary fortnight. It is a stark reminder that the tech sector is trapped by its own cult of personality, Emmet Ryan writes.

Huang is also the topic of this week’s Inside Business podcast, with the impact on tech stocks also under the microscope.

More than $100 billion of drugs and medicines were exported to the US from Ireland last year. The latest tariff announcement from the White House shows the US administration clearly remains perturbed by this, Cantillon says.

In this week’s Ask the Lawyer, an Indian citizen who spent their childhood in Dublin wants to return to join family who now live here. How does the narrowing of the Government’s family reunification policy affect their options?

Digital bank Revolut is under growing pressure from authorities across Europe to clamp down on financial crime after officials found Russian money launderers and Italian mobsters had exploited the start-up’s app to obscure criminal proceeds.

And this week’s Innovator to Watch is Wavescope, a start-up that is developing technology to identify the best moment to measure blood pressure. That could reduce the risk of misdiagnosis and prevent people having to take unnecessary medication.

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