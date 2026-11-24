Ireland’s domestic economy is expected to moderate in 2027, growing at 2.3 per cent, with inflation easing next year, a new report has said.

But consumer sentiment is set to remain subdued, PwC’s latest Ireland Economic Digest predicts, with ongoing global instability weighing on confidence.

The economy will remain steady through 2028, with the domestic economy measured by modified domestic demand growing 2 per cent, PwC predicted, while gross domestic product will rebound to 4 per cent next year and 3 per cent in 2028.

Long term unemployment will also fall. Unemployment has sat between 4.7 per cent and 5 per cent over the past 12 months, with long-term unemployment at 1.2 per cent in the third quarter.

That is slightly higher than the 1 per cent that has been seen in the past three years, but outperforms the annual long-term unemployment rate across the 27 EU member states of 1.9 per cent in 2025.

The report predicts inflation for 2026 will reach 3.8 per cent for the year, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East raises fuel prices and El Nino’s impact on food prices is taken into account. But that will ease to 2.6 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2028.

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“As a small open economy, we are impacted by higher global energy and commodity prices, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and softer external demand across Ireland’s key trading partners,” said Ciarán Nevin, economics director with PwC Ireland.

“The outlook for Ireland’s main export markets has become increasingly uneven, with the US expected to continue outpacing European economies through the forecast horizon. For Ireland, this divergence has direct implications,” the report said.

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“A more resilient US underpins demand for pharmaceutical and information and communications technology exports, while softer euro area and UK growth may weigh on goods trade and services activity through 2026. The medium-term outlook remains subject to elevated uncertainty, particularly around developments in the Middle East, the trajectory of global trade policy, and monetary policy.”

Total gross voted public expenditure is set to reach €125.6 billion in 2027, up 66 per cent from 2021, when the figure was €75.8 billion. Capital investment has more than doubled over the period to €20.3 billion in 2027, chiefly across housing, transport, health, education and energy infrastructure.

“Prudent fiscal management will require balancing capital investment, which delivers long-term economic capacity, with current expenditure that supports households through near-term cost-of-living pressures,” Nevin said.

“At the same time, avoiding the risk that temporary supports become embedded as permanent commitments, placing undue pressure on future budgets should windfall corporation tax receipts moderate, will be important.”