When television presenter and journalist Brendan O’Connor’s daughter was born with Down syndrome, he did not think he was the “right person” to rear a child with a disability.

He was a “bit of a show-off” and not known for his sensitive side. But it quickly became clear he needed to become someone else for the sake of his daughter. That is the person he has been ever since.

One thing he learned early in that process is that, while an individual is not defined by their disability, it is a fundamental part of who they are and you cannot hand-wave that away.

You have to meet people on their own terms. And that is what he does in the engaging documentary Able (RTÉ One, Wednesday, 9.35pm), in which he tries to help six people with disabilities find employment. “I expect there will be people saying, ‘Why is Brendan O’Connor presenting this?’” he says. “Is it problematic? Yes.”

He believes that, as a media figure with “a bit of a profile”, he can help get people’s stories out there. It’s better than doing nothing. “Only 32 per cent of the disabled are members of the workforce,” he says. “There appears to be no will to change that.”

O’Connor is at pains not to condescend to the people he meets or to come across as a media bigwig who knows everything. He meets Paddy Smyth, a TV presenter who says his cerebral palsy was an obstacle when he tried to break into the media. Employers are often “scared” to employ people with disabilities, he says.

But O’Connor presses on, and he soon gets to the six young people seeking jobs. At the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, a nervous Kevin Whelan, who has autism, spends his first day checking tickets at the door. Meanwhile, at Mr Price in Tipperary, Melissa Ryan, who has epilepsy, has her first experience of retail work at Mr Price.

O’Connor also returns to his alma mater, UCC, where he was the archetypal big man on campus, even publishing his own scandalous fanzine back in the day. He recalls how he took it for granted he would attend college, an experience very different from that of Alex Moloney, who is studying arts through a disability inclusion programme.

Television about disability runs the risk of talking down to people or treating them as a pet project of the presenter. O’Connor avoids such pitfalls. The young father, unsure how to respond to the birth of a disabled daughter, would surely be proud of how far he has come.