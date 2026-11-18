Eurostat said inflation across the bloc of countries using the single currency was 4 per cent in October, up from 3.8 per cent in September,. Photograph: Bloomberg

Euro area inflation hit 4 per cent in October, almost double the rate it was a year ago, as surging energy prices threatened to choke off growth.

The bigger-than-expected increase in annualised price growth paves the way for another European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike next month.

Frankfurt has raised interest rates twice this year to stop the rise in energy prices spreading to other sectors.

Eurostat said inflation across the bloc of countries using the single currency was 4 per cent in October, up from 3.8 per cent in September, and up from 2.1 per cent a year earlier.

Separately, the ECB said France and other indebted nations must rein in spending or face even higher borrowing costs, and markets could play a key role in disciplining governments, suggesting it was in no hurry to intervene in markets.

With domestic politics in turmoil, France has been unable to curb its oversized budget deficit, and investors are demanding an increasingly large premium to finance its debt, raising concerns about its debt sustainability.

These worries have become so acute that economists are now discussing whether the ECB would need to prop up ​the market, an idea the bank has consistently pushed back on, arguing that it was not its job to assist any single member state.

It singled out France, where widening sovereign credit spreads ⁠highlight country-specific problems and partly reflect political risk related to next year’s presidential election.

“Taking a longer-term perspective, market discipline can help contain ‌vulnerabilities ‌by ​providing price signals which encourage prudent fiscal policies and timely corrective policy adjustment,” the ECB said in a Financial Stability Review on Wednesday. - Additional reporting Reuters