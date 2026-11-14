New York-based Fortress emerges as ex-banker Duffy’s mystery potential PTSB backer

PTSB, the smallest of the three Irish domestic retail banks, agreed in April to be acquired by Austria's Bawag. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The mystery money manager in talks with a corporate advisory firm cofounded by former banker Mark Duffy about potentially backing a late bid for PTSB is New York-based Fortress Investment Group, The Irish Times has established.

Axis Capital said in a stock exchange announcement on October 22nd that an unnamed “large global investment manager” was evaluating acting as the lead anchor investor in the financing of a possible offer for PTSB.

The announcement came days before the High Court began a sanction hearing for Austrian bank Bawag’s agreed €1.62 billion takeover of the State-controlled lender. As the deal with Bawag is being carried out as a so-called scheme of arrangement, it requires court approval.

Axis was cofounded by Duffy and changed its name this week to Doras Capital. Duffy was the chief executive of now-defunct Bank of Scotland (Ireland), which was put into wind-down following the property market crash in 2008.

Lawyers for PTSB urged the court during the hearing on the Bawag deal two weeks ago to disregard the Axis approach when ruling on its sale to the Vienna-based group, claiming the bid approach comes with “speculation and conditionality galore”.

PTSB has also declined to provide Axis with access to due diligence information, which the firm says is necessary so its potential funder can progress an offer.

Judge Michael Quinn is expected to deliver his ruling next week on whether to sanction the Bawag deal, which was approved by 91.3 per cent of shareholders that participated in an extraordinary general meeting vote in July. The vote was driven by the Government’s 57.5 per cent majority stake. Some 36 per cent of minority investors voted against the transaction.

During the court hearing late last month, Duffy denied that his approach was speculative, saying his firm has “a credible route to funding”. Axis had previously said – before it began a search for potential financial backers – that it would be willing to offer €3.20 per share for PTSB, which is above the €2.97-a-share Bawag deal that emerged in April following a formal sale process.

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Sources say that while Fortress has held discussions with Axis on potentially getting involved in a bid, they were described by one person familiar with the matter as so far being “very high-level” and “exploratory” in nature.

Duffy and a spokesman for Fortress both declined to comment when contacted by The Irish Times.

Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $55 billion (€49.9 billion) of assets under management, as of the end of June, across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

The firm is perhaps best known in Ireland for acquiring loans and equity stakes in 2021 on projects involving developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) when it bought an international portfolio from Digital Bridge (formerly known as Colony Capital).

Colony became a joint venture partner and lender on a host of RGRE developments when it part-funded the developer’s refinancing of €300 million of National Asset Management Agency loans in 2015. Fortress and RGRE subsequently became involved in legal disputes that ended up being settled in late 2024.

Fortress also bought a majority stake in Irish-headquartered hotel and serviced apartment management firm, Prem Group, five years ago. The company’s Irish properties include the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare and Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry. It also operates serviced apartments in Dublin under its own Premier Suites brand.