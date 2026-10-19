Bawag ‘rising above the noise’ as it eyes completing PTSB deal, CEO says

Bawag chief Anas Abuzaakouk said his group has 'spent a significant amount of time communicating with regulators, the PTSB board and leadership team, and many other stakeholders, introducing ourselves and our business'. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The chief executive of Bawag said the Austrian banking group is “rising above the noise” as it awaits High Court approval of its takeover of PTSB later this month, even as the Irish lender has attracted 11th-hour bid interest from two parties that have criticised the €1.62 billion deal.

Speaking on a call with analysts after Bawag reported third quarter results on Monday, chief executive Anas Abuzaakouk said his group has “spent a significant amount of time communicating with regulators, the PTSB board and leadership team, and many other stakeholders, introducing ourselves and our business”.

This follows the deal agreement in April and subsequent PTSB shareholder approval, led by the Government, with a 57.5 per cent stake, at the end of July.

“Our goal has been to listen, learn and prepare for a smooth and seamless integration. We are confident in having put our best foot forward, being patient, staying disciplined, working constructively and transparently at every stage of the process, all while rising above the noise,” he said.

Bawag’s first deal involving a publicly quoted company has been the noisiest of 15 transactions the group has agreed since it began an acquisitions strategy in 2015.

[ Takeover panel rejects PTSB sale complaints from ex-bankerOpens in new window ]

Some minority investors, led by Piotr Skoczylas of Scotchstone Capital, have argued the deal should be ratified separately by non-government shareholders. This is set to come up at an October 27th High Court sanctioning hearing for the deal, which is being carried out under a scheme of arrangement that requires at least 75 per cent shareholder backing and court oversight.

PTSB has said it has “very strong” legal advice no second vote is needed. Some 36 per cent of minority investors voted against the transaction at the extraordinary general meeting (egm) in July.

Scotchstone is a long-time dissenting PTSB shareholder that has pursued a series of cases in the Irish courts stemming from PTSB’s effective nationalisation in 2011. It signalled on October 9th that it was considering making an offer for PTSB.

The intervention came just seven days after a corporate finance firm cofounded by former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) chief executive Mark Duffy, called Axis Capital, said it was considering a bid for PTSB. Neither Scotchstone nor Axis has said whether it has secured any funding for a bid.

The Irish Takeover Panel said last week it has rejected concerns raised by Axis about the PTSB sale process.

Axis helped initiate talks in 2025 between New York private equity firm Centerbridge, the Department of Finance and PTSB over a potential deal for the Irish bank. The US group subsequently submitted a non-binding proposal in September last year for the State’s 57.5 per cent stake in the bank.

Centerbridge was the underbidder to Bawag in April as a formal sales process, initiated in October, concluded.

“PTSB would be our first public company acquisition, with different dynamics, but always staying consistent to our principles,” Abuzaakouk said on the analysts call. “We focus on delivering results through our actions and avoiding empty slogans and self-promotion, as our actions speak louder than our words.”

Bawag reported that its net profit rose 13 per cent on the year to €248 million in the third quarter and that it had started to set aside money during the period to cover dividends, having paused this in the first half of the year as it gathered funds to carry out the PTSB deal.

The Vienna-based group said in July it had accumulated more than €1 billion of excess capital, more than enough to self-fund the Irish acquisition.

The remainder of the €1.62 billion cost of the takeover will come from PTSB itself, including the Irish bank’s surplus capital and the ability of Bawag to book an immediate profit from the deal agreed in April.

The transaction values PTSB at an almost 20 per cent – or €400 million – discount to its reported end-2025 net assets, opening up the prospect of the difference being booked as a negative goodwill, or badwill, gain.