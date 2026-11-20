Many news reports on the Government’s legislation to abolish the triple lock in relation to the deployment of Irish Army troops abroad have included reference to President Catherine Connolly and her role in signing the eventual legislation into law. Or otherwise choosing to exercise her prerogative to summon her council of state to assist her in making a decision on whether to refer the legislation to the Supreme Court for a ruling on its constitutionality. Were she do that in relation to this or any other legislation, the final decision about referral would rest with her.

It is a measure of changed perceptions and expectations of the presidency that the reporting on the triple lock is framed like this. When introducing the office of president during a debate on the proposed new Constitution in May 1937, Éamon de Valera made clear his view that the presidential role would be largely about putting a “signature to something ... which has really been done by someone else”. Notions of advocacy, accountability or confrontation were certainly not part of the picture.

Like others, I raised questions in the aftermath of Connolly’s victory in 2025 about how she would square her personal politics with her role as head of state. After a year in office, she has managed that with what seems considerable ease because, as she pointed out this week in an interview with TG4 in relation to the triple lock “nach bhféadfadh sí éalú óna tuairimí faoin gceist” (she cannot “escape her views on the issue”), but she does not need to, as her role is “a mheas an bhfuil aon choimhlint idir Bille agus an Bunreacht, agus go bhfuil an ról sin teoranta” (“to assess whether there is any conflict between a Bill and the Constitution, and that this role is limited”).

The proposed legislation is undoubtedly controversial; it is inevitable and appropriate that Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s comment in 2013 about the triple lock being at the “core” of Irish neutrality is frequently cited. It is fair to argue that the electorate should have a firm say in what constitutes the “core” of our neutrality, especially given the verbal gymnastics and ambiguity over the decades around defining it – and the current political insistence that the conditions that gave rise to the triple lock are no longer relevant. Neutrality was never enshrined in the Constitution and as a concept or description has been malleable. Connolly may well, in some forum, address this issue in the future, but it is naive to think that some sort of dramatic showdown between Government and president is necessary for her to define her presidency.

Some of Connolly’s ardent supporters have seemed slightly uncomfortable in facing questions about the lack of drama associated with her first year in office. It reminded me of the assertion of former president Patrick Hillery, after he reluctantly took the role on in 1976, that he would seek to do the job with “the minimum of self-projection”; to essentially bring it back to calm waters after his predecessor Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh felt compelled to resign after being insulted by the minister for defence.

But at the heart of Hillery’s view of the presidency was something positive: multiple engagements fulfilled with little fuss or publicity. For Connolly, visiting schools and all counties – and, as she is now promising, prioritising trips to Gaeltacht areas – is not the stuff of controversy, but it is its own form of advocacy and endorsement.

Consider her campaign message when she decided to run for the office; after a career to that point that included working as a cleaner, a nurse’s aide, a clinical psychologist, a teacher, a barrister and a TD, she simply promised to use her “range of experience as a listener and an advocate”, along with “a deep understanding and respect for what the role involves”. Prioritising listening seems to be an important part of how Connolly has so far fulfilled her role.

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Contrast her message with Michael D Higgins’s declaration in 2011 when first standing for the position: “I have a record as a courageous public servant and as an advocate for citizens’ political, social, economic and cultural rights ... the president is Ireland’s face to the outside world ... I will use my extensive international experience ... and my record as an international campaigner for justice and human rights to strengthen all strands of our international reputation.”

The electorate endorsed both pitches. Higgins was emboldened to suggest in 2012 that he could take the presidency further than it had been taken up to that point, and that was hardly a surprise. Connolly, however, may well have decided there is little point in trying to take the office even further or become a Higgins mark two. The office can also be about Ireland’s face to its inside world. A quieter presidency does not mean a diminished one.