New York Stock Exchange: In early afternoon trading, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 per cent, the S&P 500 was 1.4 per cent lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.4 per cent. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP

Global ‌stocks fell on Thursday as US stock traders focused on Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO), while oil prices rose as lingering attacks on shipping in ​the Strait of Hormuz grabbed market attention.

Meanwhile, Britain’s FTSE 100 index ‌hit a six-week low in a broad risk-averse move led ‌by losses in defensive stocks.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share Index fell marginally by 0.8 per cent since opening to close at 14,696.20 on Thursday.

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises and nutrition group Glanbia were the biggest drag on the index, with shares in both firms down 2.9 per cent.

Shares in building materials group Kingspan fell by 1.28 per cent to €96.25, with Kerry Group recording a similar 1.27 per cent decline.

The biggest reported riser of the day was mining firm Mincon, which saw its share price rise 2.2 per cent since close on Wednesday to end the day on €0.92.

Permanent TSB was the next best performer during the day. Shares in the Irish bank, in line to be acquired by Austrian bank Bawag, closed at €2.99 after rising 1.36 per cent since the previous close.

Residential developer Cairn Homes was the only other listed company to record a share price increase of more than 1 per cent in the day, closing at €2.77 a share, up 1.1 per cent since yesterday.

London

In London, the FTSE 100 closed lower on Thursday, down 0.9 per cent at 10,452.68 after investors weighed a barrage of earnings.

Defensive corners of the market were the main drag, with Unilever down ⁠2.2 per cent, National Grid down 2.6 per cent and Vodafone Group down 4 per cent. Also ‌dragging ‌were ​HSBC Holdings. which fell 0.9 per cent. GSK lost 1.7 per cent and Shell eased 0.6 per cent.

Babcock International led the risers, up 9.4 per cent, as increased defence spending in the UK and internationally helped to drive better-than-expected first-half sales and profit.

Safety equipment group Halma was also in the green, up 2.6 per cent, as it delivered better-than-expected half-year profit.

JD Sports Fashion dropped 4.3 per cent as it lowered the top end of its adjusted profit guidance range, after reporting a decline in sales in the latest three-month period.

Europe

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.6 per cent to close at 638.41 on Thursday, despite initially rebounding on AI optimism.

Shares in French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec jumped about 12 per cent after its forecast for fiscal 2027 exceeded market expectations.

During the day, shares in UniCredit rose 0.22 per cent to close at €80.32, but Commerzbank shares fell 1.1 per cent.

Reuters has reported UniCredit and Germany have reached an agreement that will pave the way for the Italian bank’s takeover of Commerzbank.

UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel said the company will start from the top in carrying out the job ‌reductions needed at Commerzbank to achieve the profit boost promised to investors ​from acquiring control of Germany’s second-biggest bank.

New York

In early afternoon trading in New York, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 per cent, the S&P 500 was 1.4 per cent lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.4 per cent.

The big news of the day was Anthropic’s listing, which came following weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies as investors ​fretted over stretched valuations, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from the abrupt exit of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

Amazon fell 0.8 per cent, while Alphabet ⁠was slightly higher. Both ​are among the biggest investors in the AI lab.

Nine of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors slid into negative territory, led by healthcare and consumer staples, which each declined 2 per cent.

Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled 10.5 per cent after investigative outlet ⁠Hunterbrook said its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a ​short position in the company.

Other tech stocks were higher but pared ​earlier gains, with Intel, Micron and Broadcom up between 1.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius were down 1.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

On Wednesday, hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting also weighed on sentiment as nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected.

US ‌crude rose 1.24 per cent to $84.29 a barrel, and Brent rose to $92.83 per barrel, up 0.96 per cent on the day. – additional reporting by Reuters