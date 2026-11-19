Will Joseph has been retained on the England left wing for the game against New Zealand after scoring five tries against Japan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

England have reverted to their strongest available team for their attempt to reach the Nations Championship final by beating New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on Saturday (2.10pm).

Head coach Steve Borthwick has reselected en masse the matchday 23 that crushed Australia in the autumn opener, with Will Joseph replacing ankle injury victim Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the left wing.

Flanker Ollie Chessum, centre Seb Atkinson and fullback George Furbank are back after recovering from the respective shoulder, hip and groin problems that forced them to miss the 13-try demolition of Japan last Saturday.

Joseph ran in a record-equalling five tries against Japan, prompting Borthwick to retain him ahead of Cadan Murley for the final group match before next weekend’s finals.

England could yet reach the Nations Championship showpiece next Sunday if they topple New Zealand, so Borthwick has opted for his first-choice starting XV and bench.

The nine changes from the Japan match also feature a swapping of the frontrows with Fin Baxter, Jamie George and Joe Heyes starting, Ben Curry coming in at openside and Fin Smith being restored at outhalf.

“There are few bigger occasions in international rugby than facing New Zealand,” Borthwick said.

“It’s a fixture that always carries a special significance and one that the players are hugely looking forward to.

“We know the quality New Zealand have in their team. We’ve prepared for the very best version of them, knowing the challenge they will bring and the level we’ll need to reach to get the result we want.”

Will Jordan returns from injury for Saturday's game at Twickenham. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Will Jordan has been restored to the right wing as New Zealand respond to their shock loss to Wales by bringing back their big guns.

Jordan has recovered from a torn hamstring to take his place in a backline which also includes the return of Beauden Barrett at fullback for what will be his 150th cap.

Barrett is joined in the starting XV by brothers Scott and Jordie while Damian McKenzie will pull the strings at outhalf as the All Blacks look to bounce back from their 35-28 humbling in Cardiff.

Jordan is the most prolific finisher in New Zealand history with 56 tries in 64 Tests and was in danger of missing the rest of the tour because of the hamstring injury sustained against Scotland on November 7th.

“Will’s a big part of our attack,” head coach Dave Rennie said. “He also contributes massively to our defence, which we know is going to be really important.

“Initially we thought he wouldn’t be available this week and likely next week as well, but he’s gone well.

“He ran at the weekend and sat out a couple of runs this week. We’re pretty confident he’ll be good. It’ll be awesome to have him back on the field.”

ENGLAND: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Will Joseph; Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Baxter, Jamie George, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Alex Coles; Ollie Chessum, Ben Curry, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will ​Stuart, George Martin, Greg Fisilau, Henry Pollock, Ben Spencer, Marcus Smith.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby; Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Ethan ​de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland; Tupou Vaa’i, Peter Lakai, Wallace ‌Sititi.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Anton Segner, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Cortez Ratima, Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane.