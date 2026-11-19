Nirmala Toory told the WRC she had warned her boss about how the cancer-causing material was being handled

A human resources (HR) manager at an engineering firm has been awarded €34,000 for being let go after she reported that asbestos handling procedures were not being followed at its factory.

The manager told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that when she warned her boss about how the cancer-causing material was being handled, he replied: “All you need to do is wet it, and it will be fine.”

It was Nirmala Toory’s second week in a new €68,000-a-year job; five weeks later she was jobless, the WRC heard.

The company, Associated Rewinds (Ireland) Ltd, maintained she was “not a good fit for the company”.

Toory said she was dismissed for her “ethical approach of trying to keep within the law”. She has now secured an award for loss of earnings under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against the engineering firm on foot of a finding of “unfair dismissal having made a protected disclosure”.

The company, based in Tallaght, Dublin 24, refurbishes electric motors. Toory said she joined the firm on June 26th, 2025 and set about conducting an audit of all workplace policies, including its practices in health and safety.

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She said that when she was a week into her new role on July 3rd that year, a worker at one of Associated Rewinds’ factories came to her office and alleged that “asbestos work was being carried out without the necessary safeguards”.

The worker was so distressed that she sent him home, she said. She went to the company’s owner, Peter Geoghegan, the following morning and informed him that the “proper procedures” for handling asbestos “were not being followed”.

Toory said that Geoghegan replied: “All you need to do is wet it and it will be fine.” She further alleged that her employer then said the worker who complained was “trouble”.

She said she also had to address with Geoghegan that some staff were working “over the maximum legal hours on a six-day week”. Geoghegan denied knowledge of this, she said.

Peter Geoghegan did not give evidence, the WRC noted. It was her evidence that the health and safety matters she had raised were “not received well” at the factory and there was “negativity” towards her for it. She was let go on August 15th, 2025.

Dave Geoghegan, another employee at the firm, told the hearing he had attended the dismissal meeting as a witness alongside a consultant from Peninsula Business Services, an outside human resources firm. He said the only thing he could recall was that Toory “was not suitable for the job”.

The decision to dismiss was made by Peter Geoghegan, he confirmed.

The manager at the factory where the asbestos work was being done told the WRC that the job was “planned work” but that there was “a human error in that a door was not locked”.

A subordinate of Toory’s gave evidence that the complainant “did not get involved with colleagues” and said the complainant had made “a derogatory comment” about a colleague in mid-August.

Peninsula, on behalf of the company, disputed that Toory’s communications amounted to a protected disclosure and argued there were “confrontation issues with colleagues”.

Adjudicator Séamus Clinton noted in his decision that the company’s legal submissions were the first documented mention of any such allegation against Toory, as they were “not raised with [her] at the dismissal meeting”.

“This inconsistency in the respondent’s position is noteworthy and can point towards an alternative reason for dismissal,” he wrote in his decision.

He found he could not give any weight to the evidence of Toory’s former subordinate on these claims. He concluded that Toory’s dealings with Peter Geoghegan in relation to asbestos handling were a protected disclosure, and that the company had failed to prove there was no link to the worker’s dismissal.

He awarded Toory a sum equivalent to six months’ salary for the unfair dismissal, €34,000.