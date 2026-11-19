Saeid Khosroabadi (42), of Seville Place, Dublin 1, was charged following a garda investigation.

An Iranian man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a mosque in Dublin city centre earlier this year.

Saeid Khosroabadi (42), with an address at Seville Place, Dublin 1, was arraigned before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to arson, aggravated by hatred, at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque on Talbot Street on June 29 last.

Judge Martin Nolan granted the extension of legal aid to cover a psychological report.

The case was adjourned to January 15th, 2027, for sentence and Khosroabadi was remanded in custody until this date.