An 18-year-old has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering a young man who was stabbed on a street in Cork city earlier this week.

Timothy Miller (18) of Glanmire Lodge, Glanmire, appeared at Cork District Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Adam McSweeney at Kent train station, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on November 17th.

McSweeney (18), from Hazelwood Grove, Glanmire, was treated at the scene by paramedics at about 1.30pm on Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance in a critical condition to Cork University Hospital, where he died three hours later.

Det Garda Dermot Broughton of Watercourse Road Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, telling the court that when he put the charge to Miller, the accused replied: “This is self defence.”

Sgt Gearóid Davis said bail is not available on a murder charge at district court level and he was seeking a remand in custody. He applied to have Miller remanded to appear again before the court by video link on November 25th.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said he had no issue with any of the Garda evidence in relation to arrest, charge and caution. He applied for free legal for his client, explaining that he had no assets or income.

Judge David Waters granted the State application for a remand, noting that bail could not be granted in the district court on a murder charge and observing that the matter would be dealt with by way of trial by indictment.

He remanded Miller in custody to appear again at Cork District Court by video link on November 25th for the directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He also granted Miller free legal aid and assigned Buttimer to represent him.

A 16-year-old arrested as part of the same investigation and questioned for almost 24 hours was released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the National Juvenile Office and the DPP in relation to his involvement in the matter, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.