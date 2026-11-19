Zach Bryan generated box office sales of $67m from 14 shows last year, including three in Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The Office of Public Works (OPW) last year enjoyed a bumper €922,500 pay-day for the use of Dublin’s Phoenix Park to facilitate country music superstar Zach Bryan’s three concerts there last year.

Across three sold-out shows, 180,000 fans attended the concerts promoted by Aiken Promotions.

The information provided to Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly, in a letter from Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, showed that €40,000 was paid to the OPW in 2024 as a non-refundable deposit for the concerts and this was followed up by a payment of €882,500 last year.

Figures from US trade industry journal Pollstar showed that in 2025 Zach Bryan generated box office sales of $67.49 million (€61.43 million) from 14 shows. This works out as an average of $4.8 million per show.

The €882,500 paid in 2025 to the OPW for the concerts represented 70 per cent of the total payments of €1.19 million to the OPW for the use of its owned and managed heritage sites last year.

The second largest payment to the OPW in 2025 was €235,478 for the use of Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens for concerts and a comedy festival.

Events at the Iveagh Gardens are promoted by Aiken Promotions and the pay to the OPW for the use of the venue this year totalled €250,920. In July this year, Aiken Promotions staged 11 concerts at the Iveagh Gardens when performers included Nile Rogers and Chic, Johnny Marr, Bell X1, James Morrison, Emeli Sandé and Damien Dempsey.

The €1.19 million paid to the OPW last year was an increase on the €648,579 paid to the OPW in 2024.

So far this year the OPW has received €313,976 for the use of its sites across the country.

Along with facilitating large-scale events, Moran told Farrelly that “certain sites may also accommodate civil wedding ceremonies, while OPW parklands provide opportunities for organised recreational and wellbeing activities, including running events and outdoor yoga”.

The figures show this year the OPW has received €2,952 a total for hosting eight weddings on the Blasket Islands, off the Co Kerry coast.

Information provided by Moran shows that in 2024 the OPW was paid €36,900 for the use of Dublin Castle by the producers of the HBO Max television series, Sherlock and Daughter.