Family and friends of Scarlett Faulkner at St Munchin's Church on Clancy Strand, Limerick city for her funeral Mass on April 17th. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A teenager who is accused of beating Scarlett Faulkner to death with a metal pole by the side of a busy road in Co Tipperary told gardaí that it “all got out of hand” and “went too far”.

“I don’t think Scarlett deserved that, I think it wasn’t fair on Scarlett,” she said.

In her Garda interviews, she accepted that she struck Scarlett Faulkner with the pole “a few times”, adding that she was “angry, sad and overwhelmed” at seeing the deceased with a man who was married to the teenager’s 41-year-old co-accused.

The now 17-year-old also told officers that if it wasn’t for Scarlett Faulkner, “none of this would have happened”.

She denied a suggestion by detectives that she had “got the job done” for her co-accused and said the other defendant hadn’t touched Scarlett Faulkner.

The 41-year-old accused is alleged to have been part of a joint enterprise with the teenager to kill or cause serious injury to Scarlett Faulkner and the older accused’s estranged husband, who had begun a relationship with the deceased. She has pleaded not guilty to murder. They are both on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The 17-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

In his opening speech, Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, prosecuting, told the jury that the motive for the attack was that 28-year-old Scarlett Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband. Ó Dúnlaing said the prosecution would seek to prove that the accused “hunted down” her husband and Scarlett Faulkner for 24 hours up to about 5.20pm on March 21st last.

The lawyer said the older accused woman “rammed” her husband’s van until both vehicles came to a stop near the Birdhill roundabout just off the M7 in Tipperary, between Limerick and Nenagh. The prosecution alleges that the 17-year-old inflicted all the injuries to Scarlett Faulkner using an iron bar.

[ Scarlett Faulkner was ‘hunted down’ and assaulted with ‘brutal force’, murder trial hearsOpens in new window ]

Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13th last after spending about three weeks in a coma.

Edward O’Mahony, prosecuting, on Wednesday took Garda Andrea Coonan through the teenager’s five interviews, conducted with detectives on March 26th and 27th last at Thurles Garda station.

In her second interview, the teenager said the older accused’s husband had started to ram the car she was travelling in and was laughing at them.

The teenager said the two vehicles were hitting each other but she didn’t know how long this was going on for.

Asked by officers how they ended up stopping the vehicles, the accused said she couldn’t remember as she was “so overwhelmed”.

The teenager told gardaí that the older accused’s husband had hit Scarlett Faulkner on the head with an axe in the van and that Scarlett Faulkner was trying to run away from him.

She said Scarlett Faulkner started running down the road begging all the cars to help her but she [Scarlett Faulkner] got knocked down by a car.

The teenager said she started hitting Scarlett Faulkner with the pole because she was “so angry” after seeing her with her co-accused’s husband.

She said Scarlett Faulkner was already bleeding from her head when she caught up with her.

The accused said the pole was made of steel and she had taken it from the floor of the car she was travelling in.

A garda asked, “What were you thinking?” and the accused replied: “I was angry, I was sad, I was overwhelmed.”

When the detectives asked her why she had picked up the pole, the accused said she was angry and that “it happened so fast I didn’t think about it”.

Asked what way Scarlett Faulkner was when she left her, the teenager said it “genuinely happened in the blink of an eye, it happened so fast”.

When gardaí put it to the teenager, during a further interview, that she had left Scarlett Faulkner “lifeless”, the teenager replied: “Yes, but I didn’t plan on doing it.”

In her fifth and final interview gardaí asked the accused why she had gone so far. “I wasn’t thinking, I didn’t want it to go so far,” she replied.

“But you did,” stated a garda, to which the teenager replied “yes, but I didn’t mean to”.

“I want to say I’m sorry for what happened to Scarlett Faulkner and I didn’t mean it to go so far,” concluded the teenager.

The trial continues before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury of eight men and four women.