The soldier in command of a UN vehicle that came under attack in Lebanon in 2022, resulting in the death of Pte Seán Rooney, said he became angry and frustrated with a senior officer on the night in question.

Cpl Josh Phelan made the remark when giving evidence at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday at the inquest into Pte Seán Rooney’s death.

A two-vehicle convoy was travelling from Camp Shamrock, where Irish peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) were based, to Beirut Airport on December 14th, 2022. The convoy was bringing two Irish soldiers to the airport so they could travel home for separate family funerals.

The inquest heard how the two vehicles became separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route to remove UN flags off the vehicles, as they were leaving the Unifil area. The second vehicle temporarily would not start, causing a delay in it leaving this area.

Private Seán Rooney (23), from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. Photograph: Defence Forces

Phelan, second in command of the convoy, was the front-seat passenger in the second vehicle, which was being driven by Seán Rooney. Capt David Kelly, the first in command, was in the lead vehicle.

Phelan told the inquest it was his first time in Lebanon and he was not familiar with the route from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport.

Barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family, asked Phelan if it was fair to say the second in command of a convoy would “expect a detailed briefing of the route” and to be provided with physical maps. Phelan agreed.

Guerin asked if such a briefing had taken place or if physical maps had been provided on the date in question. Phelan said this had not happened.

In Phelan’s deposition read out to the court on Wednesday, he said he had received a short briefing of about 10 minutes before leaving Camp Shamrock.

[ Situation became ‘very hostile very quickly’ on night Seán Rooney was killed, inquest hearsOpens in new window ]

On Thursday, Guerin asked Phelan if this briefing “may have been much shorter than 10 minutes”, possibly “only two or three minutes”. Phelan agreed “it could have been less than 10 minutes”.

Guerin said there had been an issue with certain equipment in one of the vehicles, so “a change in vehicles” was required, and this delayed the convoy leaving Camp Shamrock. He asked Phelan if this delay had caused “time pressure” to get to airport. Phelan agreed.

Guerin asked Phelan if he knew that the vehicle being driven by Seán Rooney was supposed to turn on to a different road about 3.6km after they left the location where they had removed the flags. Phelan said no.

Guerin asked Phelan if he had been given any instructions about what to do if the vehicles became separated. Phelan said he had not. “The orders you had were effectively just to follow the lead vehicle,” Guerin said. Phelan agreed.

Phelan said Seán Rooney was trying to catch up to the first vehicle in the convoy and drove straight for a few minutes. He said they “knew something had gone wrong” when they didn’t see the first vehicle. Their vehicle entered a village and things quickly became hostile, the court heard.

On Wednesday, other soldiers who were in Seán Rooney’s vehicle told the inquest how the vehicle was quickly surrounded by people, some armed, and vehicles.

Phelan said he made contact with Kelly to tell him what was happening.

Phelan said he thought he called Kelly first, rather than the other way around. Guerin noted that in statements Phelan gave to Lebanese authorities and the UN in the aftermath of the incident, he said Kelly called him first. Guerin said Kelly might have forgotten this detail with the passage of time.

The jury was then shown a screenshot of Kelly’s call log from that night. It indicated he phoned Phelan at 10.50pm in a call that lasted 49 seconds. Kelly called Phelan again at 10.54pm in a call that lasted for one minute and 19 seconds.

Phelan said he could not recall exactly what was said during these calls, but he remembered being “angry” and “frustrated”. When Guerin asked him why, Phelan said he was frustrated that Kelly “was gone, essentially”.

Phelan said Kelly initially told them to turn around and return to a certain junction where the first vehicle would meet them.

Seán Rooney was initially able to turn the vehicle around but the crowd blocking it quickly grew in size and became more aggressive, the inquest heard.

[ ‘His death has absolutely destroyed our lives’: Seán Rooney inquest begins in DublinOpens in new window ]

The court saw screenshots of maps sent by Phelan to Kelly to show him where the second vehicle was. These images were sent at 10.54pm and 11.09pm, the inquest heard.

At some point, Phelan said he told Kelly not to come to where the second vehicle was as it was too unsafe for a single, unaccompanied vehicle. He said he asked for Kelly to request backup from Camp Shamrock, though this was about an hour’s drive away.

Phelan called Kelly at 11.06pm for one minute and 24 seconds, according to the call logs. He called Kelly again at 11.10pm, for one minute and 35 seconds.

Kelly called Phelan at 11.16pm in a call that lasted almost four minutes. Phelan said this call was on speaker phone so the men in both jeeps could talk to each other.

In evidence heard on Wednesday, Cpl Nathan Bryan said the soldiers said goodbye to each other in the last phone call.

Kelly is due to give evidence on Monday.

The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.