The development forms part of an 'extensive and ongoing investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism', a PSNI spokesman said.

Detectives investigating extreme right-wing terrorism in Northern Ireland have arrested four men.

The suspects, all in their 30s, were detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning on Thursday.

Searches of properties in Bangor, Co Down, as well as in north, south and east Belfast were carried out by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The arrests were made in the Balloo area of Bangor, the Mount area of east Belfast and the Donegall Pass area of south Belfast.

The development forms part of an “extensive and ongoing investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism”, a PSNI spokesman said.

“Please be assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and to investigate those suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.”

Chief Supt Amanda Ford, PSNI district commander for Belfast, acknowledged the “collective effort” involved.

“Our priority remains keeping local people safe from harm. This requires close collaboration and support from other policing teams,” she said.

“I’m keen to encourage anyone with information or concerns about suspicious activity to contact police on 101.”