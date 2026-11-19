John Moane, BWG Group chief executive: 'These investments will create a more resilient BWG, positioned for sustainable long-term growth.'

Wholesale and retail group BWG has announced plans to invest €300 million to support growth within the group out to 2030.

BWG and its retailers plan to invest more than €150 million across hundreds of store development projects.

The company operates a network of more than 1,000 Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL Stores and BWG said it would pursue acquisition opportunities to grow its chain of stores.

The company said it would also use concepts around fresh food and automation that it has launched at its flagship Spar store at the KCR crossroads in south Dublin in its wider network.

In addition, BWG plans to spend more than €120 million to transform its food service and wholesale infrastructure. This is designed to expand capacity, strengthen customer service and create a simpler, more scalable national distribution model as it seeks to generate an additional €200 million in food service sales up to 2030.

This will include a new 186,000 sq ft national food distribution centre at Nexus Logistics Park in Dublin, with BWG signing a long-term lease agreement with IPUT. The hub is expected to be fully operational by mid-2028 and will handle frozen, chilled, fresh, ambient, alcohol and meat-preparation ranges.

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In addition, BWG will open a new multi-temperature depot in Collooney, Co Sligo, in 2027, following a €20 million investment there.

BWG’s strategy is underpinned by a €30 million digital transformation to support its future growth.

BWG said technology would become a “bigger growth accelerator” for the group, with trusted data, intelligent automation and AI-enabled capabilities.

Earlier this year, BWG expanded into the quick-service restaurant market through the acquisition of O’Briens Café, Abrakebabra and Bagel Factory. Since then, the franchise network has grown from 72 to 76 locations, with plans to add more than 20 additional locations by 2030.

BWG group chief executive John Moane said its new strategy sets a “clear direction for the next phase of BWG’s growth”.

“We will invest significantly in our people, brands and retail store network, strengthen our food service and wholesale business, accelerate our digital transformation and continue to pursue strategically-aligned acquisitions. These investments will create a more resilient BWG, positioned for sustainable long-term growth,” he added.

BWG dates back to 1960 and has evolved into a business with revenues of about €1.7 billion annually.

Owned by South Africa’s Spar Group Ltd, BWG directly employs more than 2,150 people with another 23,000 people working through its independent retail network.