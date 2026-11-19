Eir’s wholesale broadband customers fell by 8 per cent in the 12 months to September, amid mounting competition following heavy spend by industry players on fibre networks over the past decade.

Wholesale broadband customers declined by 35,000 to 421,000 subscribers over the period, Eir said in its latest quarterly report for bond investors. However, this was offset by an 8 per cent increase in retail customers, delivering an overall 1 per cent increase in the broadband business to 936,000. Some 96 per cent of these were on fibre-based, high-speed broadband services.

The company’s postpay mobile customer base increased by 7 per cent on the year to 1,358,000, with some of that driven by people on prepay deals moving to postpay contracts.

Multi-play bundling, ranging from packages combining broadband and landline phones to including mobile and TV, accounted for 61 per cent of Eir fixed households, up 1 percentage point year on year, Eir said.

“Eir delivered a solid performance in the third quarter, in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of a dynamic and highly competitive market,” said Oliver Loomes, Eir’s chief executive. “We remain focused on strengthening the resilience, reach and capability of our networks, positioning Eir for sustainable long-term growth.”

Ratings agency Fitch warned in September that Eir’s wholesale broadband business was facing mounting competitive pressure resulting from “overbuild” of fibre by industry players in recent times, including Siro, a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, and Virgin Media.

Group revenue rose by 4 per cent in the first nine months of the year to €985 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased less than 1 per cent to €476 million.

Eir reported that its €2.03 billion net debt at the end of September equated to 4.7 times its Ebitda, excluding the earnings and borrowings of its 50.1 per cent-controlled wholesale broadband joint venture with France’s InfraVia.

However, Fitch’s methodology puts the leverage ratio at about 5.2. This gives Eir limited headroom compared with the 5.5 level where Fitch would ordinarily consider downgrading the group’s creditworthiness.

Eir, the former State monopoly that has been through seven changes in control in the past 27 years, has distributed about €2.29 billion in dividends to its owners since Niel led the takeover in April 2018.

A Niel investment vehicle now owns more than 70 per cent of the business, following the exit of hedge fund Davidson Kempner as a shareholder in 2024 and fellow US minority investor Anchorage selling back some of its stock months later.

However, Niel, whose family is invested telecoms businesses in 20 countries across Europe and Latin America that are currently generating about €24 billion of annual revenue, told The Irish Times in an interview two years ago that he and co-investors “always invest as much as we [take] in dividends”.

While shareholders did not take dividends during the first nine months of the year, InfraVia received a €20 million payout relating to its 49.9 per cent stake in the fibre broadband joint venture.

Eir’s staff number fell by 10 per cent to 2,499 on the year the end of September, measured on a full-time equivalent basis.