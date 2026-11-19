Earlier this month, the Magnum Ice Cream Company launched legal action against Aldi in the Irish courts for trademark infringement and passing off. Magnum claims that several of Aldi’s “Gianni” ice-cream products are sold in a form that is confusingly similar to Magnum’s own offering.

Dupes, if that is indeed what Gianni ice-creams are, are not inherently illegal. Retailers argue they merely take inspiration from original products. These products are not designed to trick or confuse customers, they say. They simply offer a similar experience at a more affordable price. And shoppers seem to enjoy the hunt for “homage” products, often in remarkably similar packaging and at lower prices. But as Magnum’s lawyers will no doubt argue when the case comes back before the courts next year, there’s a fine line between inspiration and imitation.

At issue is the question of whether the similarities between Aldi’s Gianni range and Magnum products go beyond lawful imitation and amount to trademark infringement or passing off. Are they simply offering a cheaper alternative, or are they exploiting Magnum’s established brand identity and the goodwill that it has built with its customers?

The lawsuit comes at a time when many Irish consumers are keen to seek out cheaper alternatives. When Aldi opened, less than 10 per cent of the typical Irish shopping trolley was made up of own-brand goods. By 2026, it was over 45 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index shows a 4.1 per cent annual increase in prices in Ireland as of September 2026, and tighter household budgets are driving many towards discount supermarkets. Aldi launched in Ireland in 1999 and has steadily grown its market share since. In 2026, the combined market share of Aldi and Lidl grew to almost 25 per cent in Ireland, and this growth is expected to continue throughout the decade.

Consumers have always sought ways to save money on everyday essentials. Soaring inflation throughout the 1970s saw a surge of generic supermarket “own brand” products. By the 1980s, these had become the subject of jokes and were sneered at for their austere, plain packaging and basic ingredients. Superquinn’s “Thrift” and Quinnsworth’s “Yellow Pack” ranges became synonymous with lower-quality goods and carried a social stigma of financial hardship. There was little to no marketing of these items. They were usually found on the lowest shelf of the supermarket with plain black lettering printed directly on white or yellow backgrounds. This lettering listed only the commodity name – “BEANS” or “CRISPS” – the ingredients and no other imagery.

Today, the quality of these products has drastically improved, with many outperforming their branded counterparts in consumer taste tests. The marketing has improved too, and retailers have invested heavily in how these items are presented and displayed. While supermarket ranges once stood out for their simple, bare-bones packaging, they are now difficult to distinguish from luxury items.

What has also changed is the culture around own-brand products. Unlike in the 1980s, dupes have been wholeheartedly embraced by Gen Z shoppers, for whom finding savvy ways to save money is a point of honour and something to brag about on social media. Gone are the days of being embarrassed about buying cut-price produce. Dupe culture has been transformed by TikTokers who rave about which Aldi candle or Lacura beauty product most closely evokes a pricey high-end alternative.

While there’s little doubt that supermarket dupes are an attractive alternative, are shoppers really tricked into believing they are buying the real thing? Are the dupes being “passed off” as the original? It seems unlikely.

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Most Aldi shoppers are aware that the items they buy in-store are not brand names – in fact, for some, that’s the whole point. Aldi’s long-running marketing slogan “like brands, only cheaper” suggests it is not trying to convince us its products are the real deal either. Its practice of packaging its goods to resemble well-known ones is frequently the subject of comedy sketches, blog posts and magazine articles. When we go to Aldi, we all know what we are getting.

However, while we may not be directly deceived, that’s not to say there’s no imitation at play. A quick look in the Aldi freezer section showcases a variety of ice-cream boxes, immediately bringing to mind the different branded versions available in other mainstream supermarket chains. A colourful tub of Cheeky Monkey? Hard not to notice the similarities with Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey. A box of Tropico Exotic Fruit ice lollies featuring images of fresh fruit, and green font on an orange background? More than a passing resemblance to Solero.

It’s this type of packaging – the colours, contours and fonts – that sends a subtle message to our brains in a way the plain own-brand packaging of the 1980s did not. It transfers some of the trust and loyalty of the original brand to the imitator. Confusion is not the only legal test in a trademark case. Just last year, the English court of appeal found in favour of family-run cider brewer Thatchers, who accused Aldi of trademark infringement over its Cloudy Cider Lemon packaging. Although the court found it was unlikely to confuse customers, it did find Aldi intentionally designed its packaging to evoke Thatchers and thereby benefit from its reputation. If the Irish courts follow a similar reasoning, there will be implications for Aldi’s “Gianni” range.

Chances are the German retailer is undaunted. Aldi has frequently found itself on the wrong side of a lawsuit for selling allegedly deceptively similar products. High-end make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury successfully sued Aldi for copyright infringement back in 2019 over its Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette. In 2021, Marks & Spencer filed a lawsuit against Aldi in the English courts over its Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake, which M&S claimed was confusingly similar to its children’s birthday party cake, Colin the Caterpillar. The lawsuit eventually settled, with Aldi agreeing to make changes to Cuthbert’s design – but not before the PR team at Aldi turned the debacle into a successful social media marketing campaign, using the tagline #freecuthbert.

However, in this case, Aldi may well find a silver lining and a way to use the surrounding publicity to its advantage.

Elaine Maguire O’Connor is a writer and consultant working in fashion law