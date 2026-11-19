The country’s largest trade union has become the latest to recommend acceptance by its members of the provisional national public sector pay deal agreed last week after lengthy negotiations.

Siptu’s national executive met on Thursday morning and decided to make the recommendation.

The deal includes pay increases of 10.75 per cent for the majority of the country’s more than 400,000 public and civil servants over a 33-month term commencing on July 1st of this year.

Siptu represents about 75,000 public sector employees.

Fórsa, though not as large as Siptu overall, has close to 100,000 members in the public sector. Its leadership has already recommended acceptance.

“Our members stood strong against the Government’s intransigence and demanded respect for the value they bring to their job,” said Adrian Kane, the Siptu deputy general secretary with responsibility for the public sector and a lead negotiator on the union side during the talks.

“As a result, the proposals deliver fair pay rises, direct employment and seek to move forward on ensuring taxpayers’ money spent on public work reinforces decent pay and conditions for workers and quality services for the public. Siptu members will continue to hold the Government to account over standards across the public service for workers and the public.”

Siptu’s decision means unions representing a sizeable majority of the public sector workers involved in the dispute have now recommended their members back the deal as the best that could be achieved in the circumstances.

The executives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, and Teachers’ Union of Ireland had already voted to recommend acceptance in ballots which are due to conclude in the early part of next month.

The executive of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland, which has raised concerns over the payment of a local bargaining agreement , will meet this weekend to consider its position.

The recommendations were to be expected, particularly from the unions with senior officials among the negotiating team, but some opposition has been expressed by sections of the membership within some of the unions, including the Fórsa Left grouping.

The results of all the ballots are due by the end of the third week of December, with a majority vote across the respective memberships set to decide the issue for all of the unions.

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