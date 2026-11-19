The national unemployment rate now sits at 5%, down 0.3% from the same time frame last year.

The State’s employment pool now stands at the highest level since comparable records began, with more than 3 million people included in the Irish labour force, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The national unemployment rate now sits at 5 per cent, down 0.3 per cent from the same time frame last year, according to the national data agency. An unemployment rate between 4 per cent and 5 per cent is often viewed by economics as a baseline rate for “full employment” in a society.

The corresponding youth unemployment rate, representing people aged between 15 and 24 not in full-time education or training, was 12.6 per cent, down 1.5 per cent from the same time last year.

The employment rate for people aged between 15 and 64, however, declined from 75.3 per cent in November 2024 to 74.7 per cent now. This is the first year-on-year decrease in the State’s employment rate in more five years, according to the CSO

The organisation found the national labour force increased by more than 50,000 (circa 1.8 per cent) in the past 12 months, as 3.035 million people aged between 15 and 89 account for the grand total of people employed and unemployed.

Within this, it is estimated some 2.88 million people in the State are employed, a 2.1 per cent increase from the third quarter of last year – or an additional 58,700 workers – while approximately 155,500 people aged between 15 and 74 were unemployed.

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The labour force has now “reached a record high”, said Colin Hanley, a labour market statistician at the CSO, while employment figures also hit the “highest level since comparable records began” in 1998.

“The largest increase in employment by economic sector was in transportation and storage”, Hanley continued, with a 15.9 per cent increase in employment representing an additional 18,800 workers. The largest decrease was in “public administration and defence”, he said, declining 6.8 per cent as 10,400 leave the sector.

The CSO estimated one in five employed people (some 580,000 employees) worked part-time jobs, with 22.5 per cent of them “classified as underemployed”, meaning “they would like to work more hours for more pay”, according to the statistics agency.

More than 37,000 people in the State ground themselves in long-term unemployment, meaning they have been out of work for 12 months or longer, an increase of 2,600 people compared to the same time last year. This amounts to an unchanged long-term unemployment rate of 1.2 per cent.

This data was collected by the CSO between July and September this year as part of a “continuous nationwide survey of households in Ireland” to provide measures of employment and unemployment in accordance with the International Labour Organisation.