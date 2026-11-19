Russia's president Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held their first in-person meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of a gathering in China.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years, we know each other for a long time and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin.

The roughly 40-minute encounter unfolded in Shenzhen, where both were attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit (Apec).

On entering a small meeting room on the sidelines of Apec, Trump said, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and treasury secretary Scott Bessent were also present as part of the US delegation, and also had handshakes with the Russian leader.

The war in Ukraine ‌dominated the meeting, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

The leaders also discussed ​two-way ties and their upcoming joint meeting with Chinese ⁠president Xi Jinping, Ushakov added.

Putin’s mood after ⁠the meeting ​was “simply excellent”, he said.

At the start of a separate bilateral meeting with Xi, Trump said that he was looking to both Putin and Xi for help “with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. I’d like to see it ended.”

The trio are set for a historic trilateral meeting today. Trump said he felt “very strongly, I think something will come” from that sit-down.

The direct talks between Trump and Putin – away from Ukrainian representatives – are likely to intensify fears in Europe about the two leaders making major decisions on the war that could force stark concessions on Ukraine.

Trump has increased US efforts to broker a ceasefire, as Russia’s war on its neighbour nears its five-year mark.

Putin continues to make demands for Ukrainian territory and is hammering its cities with drone and missile strikes. Trump, though, has insisted the Russian leader is eager to end the war and has been casting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the bigger obstacle to peace.

The US president had promised to end the war on his first day back in office, though has since conceded it’s a far more daunting task. - Agencies

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