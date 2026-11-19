Enoch Burke’s Department of Education salary ceased following his formal dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School earlier this year. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins Photos

Dismissed schoolteacher Enoch Burke has breached another High Court order by failing to file a statement of his financial affairs, a judge has held.

Judge Brian Cregan previously ordered Burke to provide the court with the statement, arising from his non-payment of €238,000 in court fines.

The court was informed on Thursday Burke had not complied with the direction.

The judge, noting Burke’s continued “policy of non-cooperation and defiance of court orders”, held that he was in breach of the order. Cregan said the consequences of the finding “remain to be seen”.

Burke has been imprisoned and fined and faced sequestration of assets over his repeated breaches of an order banning him from his former workplace, Wilson’s Hospital School, made more than three years ago by Judge Alexander Owens.

Burke has not attended at the school since Cregan made orders last month ordering his attachment and committal to Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court orders. The order stipulates that Burke only be arrested if he attends within 100m of the Co Westmeath school.

Burke was formally dismissed from his position at the school in May for gross misconduct. He maintains he was not validly dismissed and continues to seek his reinstatement through the courts.

The school suspended and later dismissed Burke over his conduct towards its then-principal, Niamh McShane, at a school religious event in June 2022.

The confrontation arose in circumstances where McShane had earlier directed teachers to address a student by a new name and with the pronouns “they” and “them”.

Burke, an evangelical Christian, has maintained this request went against his religious beliefs.

When he continued to trespass at the school following his suspension, the school sought court orders banning Burke from the premises.

Burke’s dispute with the school was before the court on Thursday to deal with several matters, including a sequestration order made in respect of a car used by him to travel to the school.

Rosemary Mallon, counsel for the school, said Burke had not replied to a letter requesting he disclose the identity of the vehicle’s owner.

The judge made an order appointing Myles Kirby as receiver over the vehicle. He directed Niall Ó hUiginn, counsel for the receiver, to write to the Department of Transport seeking disclosure of information relating to the ownership of the car.

The judge placed a stay on the sequestration of the car until the question of ownership was determined.

The judge also directed the receiver to write to Burke’s father Seán in respect of the car. The judge said that it was “possible” that Seán Burke was the owner.

Separately, the judge found that Burke was in breach of an order to file a statement of financial affairs with the court. The judge previously directed the filing − outlining his assets, liabilities, income and expenditure − on foot of Burke’s outstanding court fines of €238,000.

The judge also made an order that the Minister for Education inform the court if or when Burke obtains a new position as a teacher employed by their department and if Burke is to be paid further money by the department.

Burke’s Department of Education salary ceased following his formal dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School earlier this year.

The case returns next month.