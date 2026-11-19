Cora      Address : 1 Main Street, Lucan, Co Dublin, 01-4447458 Telephone : 01 4447458 Cuisine : Speciality cafe Website : https://coralucan.ie/ Opens in new window Cost : €€

I have ruefully realised that I am officially middle-aged. I now exercise on Sunday mornings, something that would have absolutely horrified younger me. But I have also realised that every yin has its yang, in this case a nice breakfast afterwards.

Thus, I find myself basking in the bright sunshine that fills the small diningroom at Cora in Lucan, Co Dublin. Glossy terrazzo-topped tables are packed in to make the most of the space in this 200-year-old building on the village’s Main Street. It’s a much roomier story outside, with large tiled tables filling the partially-covered terrace, and a happy golden retriever begging for bits, living his best life.

Cora is a joint venture between Jonathan Barr of East Village in Clondalkin, Jason Mac an tSionnaigh of Urbanity in Smithfield and Ryann Ramos Nolan, head of operations. These are experienced folk and it’s not a surprise that Cora has been a hit since opening in February.

The renovated interior has a subtly retro feel, with chestnut-coloured wooden panelling and a grey terrazzo floor. A green banquette runs along one wall, an electric blue La Marzocco coffee machine sits on the counter, and little pops of yellow are scattered throughout.

Despite being seated at the rear of the room, I feel regular swirls of cold air on my legs from the door, which has been left ajar to allow the servers to move easily between inside and outside. I note several other diners have left on their coats, so I’m clearly not the only one feeling the chill.

Cora’s website states that almost everything is made in house so it’s no surprise to see jars of ferments and pickles, including turnips, chilis and cabbage, on display. And it’s not just for show; kimchi, gherkins and pickled walnuts run throughout the menu.

There are two short menus on offer: a weekday option that moves between breakfast and lunch, and a weekend brunch. Some dishes are cleverly featured on both, such as the potato rosti or the fish bun of tempura haddock.

These seasonal, modern menus are the work of head chef Paul Brogan, who has spent time at Michelin favourites Bastible, Variety Jones and Fôret in Dublin.

The “spice bag” Benedict (€22) had earlier caught my eye on Cora’s Instagram account, so it was hard to look past this upmarket take on the cult favourite.

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All the expected elements are present – curry in the form of a lightly spiced butter foam replacing the traditional hollandaise sauce, salty soft onions and peppers, and free-range buttermilk fried chicken. Slices of a very good potato focaccia feel disjointed from the other elements, but with the perfectly poached organic eggs, it’s very tasty overall.

Bacon and cabbage eggs at Cora. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Sausage and beans at Cora. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Honeycomb waffles at Cora. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Bacon and cabbage eggs (€20) is again a twist on a traditional dish. Rather than being boiled into oblivion, the cabbage here is roasted until tender, then given that distinctive char that makes it so enjoyable to eat. Solid dark-hued chunks of Salter’s free-range ham hock show it has been pulled from the bone rather than sliced. This is proper ham. With a pool of parsley sauce, it’s not particularly pretty on the plate, but the tang of gherkins and nuttiness of puffed barley solidly deliver this classic into the here and now.

For the sweet-toothed, the honey waffles jauntily sit in custard and honey crémeux, prettily adorned with fresh apple slices, crumbled honeycomb and mint (€17). It’s delightfully fresh and has just enough tartness to offset the sugar – a definite elevation from the usual waffles and berries.

As an all-day spot, coffee is important to Cora, which uses single origin beans roasted by co-owner Mac an tSionnaigh in Urbanity, while teas are supplied by Clement & Pekoe. Alcohol options are surprisingly diverse given the shortness of the menu, featuring five wines, Irish craft beers and ciders and a range of spritzes, which surely come alive on the terrace in summer months. Homemade lemonades also feature.

Cora's terrace on Main Street in Lucan. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Inside Cora. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Brunch is nothing new, but Cora’s approach is highly refreshing. Yes there are eggs, lots of eggs, but Brogan and team have created original dishes with excellent provenance that make you want to return. The weekday menu is equally tempting, solidifying Cora into an attractive dining spot in west Dublin. Brunch, including two coffees, came to €67.60.

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The verdict: Original and seasonal dishes with excellent coffee.

Food provenance: In addition to the above, free-range chicken from Salter’s, organic Irish eggs from Connolly’s Eggs, fish from Glenmar and Kish Fish, vegetables from Abercorn Farm and Dún Déagh, due to become organically certified in 2027.

Vegetarian options: Good, including potato rosti with mushroom duxelles and Parmesan custard, or scrambled eggs with kimchi.

Wheelchair access: Yes, including the toilet.

Music: Contemporary music.