European and other leaders gather for a 'family photo' during a summit of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on Thursday. Photograph: Hannah McKay/AFP/Getty

European countries and Ukraine’s other allies will need to dig deeper to help Kyiv withstand another winter of Russian bombardment, several leaders in the so-called Coalition of the Willing have warned.

European leaders and representatives of Canada, Turkey, Japan and other nations met in Berlin, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Trump administration’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

At one point US president Donald Trump dialled into the discussion, and provided a read-out on separate talks he had in Shenzhen, China, with Vladimir Putin. The US president told leaders that Russia was open to Europeans joining future talks about ending the war in Ukraine.

Gitanas Nausėda, Lithuania’s president, said he was not expecting there to be any serious movement in the peace talks until next spring at the earliest.

Russia wanted Ukrainian civilians to “suffer one more winter” of relentless bombing and rolling energy blackouts, to put Moscow in a stronger position in negotiations to find a settlement that ended the conflict, Nausėda told reporters.

Washington has put renewed focus on negotiations to end what has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since the second World War, brokering fresh discussions between the Ukrainians and Russians.

In a bid to build momentum behind the process, Witkoff and Kushner agreed Europeans should have a seat at the table the next time the parties meet.

[ Ukraine destroys section of Putin’s Crimea bridge in fierce exchangeOpens in new window ]

“This is a very important moment,” Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten said in Berlin, before joining the Coalition of the Willing talks.

In the short term, he said, there was a need for allies to provide more military and non-military support to shore up Ukraine’s position.

“The only way to stop this senseless war, to start serious negotiations, and Ukraine is ready for that, the Coalition of the Willing is ready for that – it is up to Putin to decide when he wants to stop this war and negotiate for a just and lasting peace,” Jetten said.

The leaders of 25 European countries took part in the meeting in Berlin, alongside senior ministers and ambassadors from several other states. Turkey, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand were to be represented at minister or ambassador level.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief António Costa and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte also joined the discussions.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said negotiations “can only succeed if Ukraine and Europe are part of the process together”.

“Russia is losing men, Russia is losing ground, and Russia is losing the battle to break Ukraine,” UK prime minister Andy Burnham added.

Kushner said dialogue about a settlement had been “dead in the water” before Trump’s return to the White House.

Any ultimate deal would be pieced together in “close consultation” with Ukraine and Europe, the envoy said.

Finland’s president Alexander Stubb echoed calls for Ukraine to be given sufficient support to last the “long” winter, and that meant more air defence equipment and interceptors to take out Russian ballistic missiles.

Stubb, who recently spoke on the phone with Putin, said he was optimistic efforts to pursue a settlement to end the war were “back on track”, and would have greater European involvement.

[ Putin tells US envoys that Russia will target foreign troops in UkraineOpens in new window ]

However, he cautioned: “At the end of the day, I think there’s no way this peace can be forged if Zelenskiy and Putin don’t meet.”

The gathering in Berlin came several hours after Trump, China’s leader Xi Jinping and Putin sat down together in Shenzhen, and Trump and Putin held one-to-one talks on the margins of the Apec summit in the Chinese city.

The unprecedented three-way meeting was dismissed as little more than a “photo opportunity” by Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.