A group of Donnybrook residents have described plans to construct a housing scheme on the site of a former Magdalene laundry in the Dublin 4 neighbourhood as “inappropriate” and “unacceptable”. Photograph Mark Coen

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A group of Donnybrook residents have described plans to construct a housing scheme on the site of a former Magdalene laundry in the Dublin 4 neighbourhood as “inappropriate” and “unacceptable”. Stephen Conneely has the details.

Meanwhile, the latest forecasts from the European Commission should cause some concern in and around Merrion Street. According to its projections, Ireland’s budget surplus will halve by 2028 as spending continues to “outpace” revenue growth, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

It may seem like a somewhat premature question. However, after Andy Burnham’s speech on Monday – in which he said Britain has lost more than it has gained from Brexit – it is worth asking at this juncture whether Ireland really wants the UK back in the EU. In his column, John McManus looks at the trade-offs for the Republic.

Eoin also has the details of some stark new data from the Central Statistics Office, revealing that the typical income of a first-time property buyer in Ireland rose to €82,600 in 2024. The figure, which refers to the income of a sole buyer or a couple, was up from €78,200 in 2023 and €73,600 in 2022.

Grafton Street continues to be Dublin and Ireland’s most sought-after location for high-end retailers, and has retained its 18th place ranking for the third year running in Cushman & Wakefield’s “Main Streets Across the World Report”. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Ronald also has the latest on the parties in the running to acquire two Dublin 4 office blocks known as the Shelbourne Collection. Johnny Ronan and the Comer brothers are among the players who have submitted bids of between €34 million and €36 million.

Housing: construction slowdown, price-to-income running at twice the EU average, and the rise of the approved housing body sector Listen | 35:14

Fed up with the Irish winter yet? The good news, writes Joanne Hunt, is that it’s never been so easy to work somewhere else during the chilly months of the year. But how do you make the move while earning an Irish salary?

A reader has a query for our Work Q&A column after being told they can only carry over annual leave days into next year in exceptional circumstances. Can they take a case to the Workplace Relations Commission?

The Central Bank of Ireland plans to cut by 60 per cent the number of roles in financial firms requiring pre-vetting by supervisors in a big overhaul of a fitness and probity regime started in the wake of the financial crash. Joe Brennan reports.

Finally, the High Court has begun hearing a challenge to a new framework allowing data centres to rely on fossil fuels to supply their electricity needs. Fiachra Gallagher reports.

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