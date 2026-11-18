Hibernia Real Estate Group (formerly Hibernia Reit) has secured offers of about €125 million from a range of parties for the Dundrum Collection, the portfolio of 293 rental apartments it owns in the south Co Dublin suburb of Dundrum.

US real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson is understood to have submitted a bid for the portfolio in conjunction with Norges Bank Investment Management, having only recently joined forces with the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund on a proposed €220 million acquisition from German investor DWS of the 368 apartments at Cheevers Court and Haliday House in Dún Laoghaire. The three other parties understood to be in the running to secure ownership of the Dundrum Collection are Tishman Speyer, Fortress and Carysfort Capital.

The Dundrum Collection comprises 213 apartments in Block 3 at Wyckham Point and 80 apartments in Dundrum View. The portfolio is being offered for sale by agent CBRE as a single lot or separate lots, with pricing understood to be in the region of €130 million.

That proposed sale price equates to an average of €444,000 per apartment, which is well below both the break-up value of the portfolio and its replacement cost. Both blocks are unbroken and under the full ownership of Hibernia, with no Part V units. There are 386 car parking spaces.

Hibernia’s predecessor, Hibernia Reit, acquired the 213 apartments it owns at Wyckham Point in a partly completed state in 2014, as part of its wider off-market purchase of a €67 million loan portfolio from Ulster Bank. It spent a further €20 million to complete the unfinished apartments at the scheme.

In the case of Dundrum View, Hibernia Reit paid €28.05 million in 2015 to secure ownership of the 80 apartments there. They comprise a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units arranged across two buildings.