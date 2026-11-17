Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf has unveiled plans to reduce the number of financial roles needing pre-approval from the regulator. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Central Bank plans to cut the number of roles in financial firms requiring pre-vetting by supervisors by 60 per cent, in a major overhaul of a fitness and probity regime started in the wake of the financial crash.

Chairs of audit and risk committees in financial service providers to heads of significant business lines in banks, insurers and investment firms are among 34 functions where individuals would no longer be subject to preapproval from regulators.

It should reduce the time, cost and complexity associated with senior appointments, allowing firms to respond more quickly to business needs and talent opportunities, whilst reducing the regulatory compliance burden, the bank said in a consultation paper, launched on Tuesday.

Financial firms have often privately expressed frustration about the length of time it takes to get the regulatory nod to install people in positions since the pre-vetting system was set up a decade and a half ago under post-crisis reforms. The bank said the plan should reduce the number of applications to be made to the Central Bank year on year by approximately 420, or 12 per cent.

The reform of preapproved controlled functions (PCFs) aims to strike an appropriate balance between simplification and the retention of an appropriate level of regulatory oversight, it said. It would also impose greater responsibility on firms to make sure that people working in key roles are sufficiently fit and proper.

“This consultation is in line with – and goes to the heart of – our regulatory principles and approach. In brief, reducing burdens while retaining a robust regulatory framework,” Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhouf said in a speech at the Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI) annual conference in Dublin.

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The bank said that the proposed revised PCF list now focuses on those roles that are responsible for leading a firm’s culture, strategy and direction; roles mandated by other regulatory requirements; and those that are significant to ensuring the safety and soundness of a firm and the protection of consumer and investor interests.

Italian economist and former chair of the European Central Bank (ECB) banking supervisory board, Andrea Enria, recommended in 2024 that the Central Bank reduce the number of PCF roles, noting that the list was significantly higher than other jurisdictions.

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Makhlouf had hired Enria to carry out a review of the fitness and probity regime after Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal (Ifsat), an independent body that hears appeals from aggrieved parties against certain central bank decisions, made a highly critical judgment about the regulator’s refusal to approve a board nominee for a fund.

It said the authority’s decision-making process in the case was “flawed” and the appellant was “denied fair procedures at every stage”.

The planned overhaul comes amid a broader push by the European Commission to cut red tape, streamline rules, and reduce administrative burdens for businesses and public administrations across the union.

The Ifsat ruling in 2024 was the first of three major setbacks for the regulator’s post-crisis vetting and enforcement activities in recent years.

The Central Bank was also found in a High Court ruling, published in April, to have badly handled an enforcement investigation into a funds industry executive, saying it was “irretrievably tainted” by errors. The bank also committed to learning lessons and changing procedures as a result of that case.

More recently, a Ifsat decision last month said that a Central Bank inquiry and sanctioning of former PTSB chief executive David Guinane for an alleged role played in the State’s tracker mortgage scandal made errors of law that were so fundamental that they negated a decision that Guinane be fined €80,000 and reprimanded.

Around 61,000 people work in international financial services across the State, and the financial system here holds more than €11 trillion in assets, according to Makhlouf.

The bank’s public consultation period for the PCF roles review remains open until February 17th.