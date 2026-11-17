The High Court has begun hearing a challenge from three environmental groups to a new framework allowing data centres to rely on fossil fuels to supply their electricity needs. Photograph: Getty Images

The High Court has begun hearing a challenge to a new framework allowing data centres to rely on fossil fuels to supply their electricity needs.

Three environmental groups, Friends of the Irish Environment, Friends of the Earth Ireland and ClientEarth, claim the framework breaches climate legislation because it will facilitate an increase the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and lock-in long-term fossil fuel dependence.

The case is against the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), which announced the new framework last December.

The framework ended a de facto moratorium on the connection of new data centres to the national electricity network from 2021, put in place due to strains on the electricity supply.

Under the framework, data centres will be connected to the national grid if they supply as much electricity to the network as they take out of it by building – or contracting energy companies to build – power generation plants on site or nearby.

For the first six years, that extra electricity can be generated with fossil fuels.

After that, 80 per cent of the electricity will have to come from renewables such as wind or solar farms the data centres build or contract energy companies to build – although it remains the case that 20 per cent can be produced from gas or oil.

The environmental groups are seeking various reliefs, including an order quashing the CRU’s decision to adopt the connection framework policy.

Part of the groups’ case relies on the assertion that the CRU, in adopting the framework, breached its obligations under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015, including that it perform its function in a manner consistent with the State’s climate action plan and “the furtherance of the national climate objective”.

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The breaches arise from CRU’s alleged failure to consider whether its adoption of the framework would cause climate targets outlined in the State’s climate action plan – including carbon budgets and emission ceilings – to be exceeded, the groups submit.

The argument relies on a recent Supreme Court judgment that clarified climate law obligations of planning authorities and public bodies.

The hearing of the action opened before Judge Micheál O’Connell on Tuesday.

James Devlin, counsel for the environmental groups, instructed by FP Logue, said that in their case, they were asking “rhetorically” how the CRU could perform its functions consistent with its obligations under the 2015 Act, in circumstances where it did not take carbon budgets and emission ceiling targets into account.

Devlin submitted that there was an acknowledgment by the CRU in a proposed decision paper on its connection framework of the link between the policy and legally binding climate targets.

Lawyers for the CRU will outline its defence on Wednesday.