Of those who suffered negative financial impacts from fraud, a little more than half – 51 per cent – described the losses as “moderate” or “significant”, according to Gallagher. Photograph: Time Goode/PA

Irish consumers are more frequently falling victim to financial fraud amid “a major increase in purchase scams” so far this year, while Irish businesses too are suffering from commercial crimes in instances “growing at a fast pace”, according to newly released industry research.

More than two in three Irish businesses say they have “experienced commercial crime or an attempt” of it within the past year, according to global insurance broker Gallagher, with 94 per cent of respondents suffering financial losses as a result.

The US-based insurance firm, with an employee headcount of more than 600 in Ireland, defines commercial crimes as “financially motivated, non-violent crimes committed against businesses by employees, contractors or outside fraudsters”.

Of those who suffered negative financial impacts from these acts, a little more than half – 51 per cent – described the losses as “moderate” or “significant”, according to Gallagher.

Businesses were, on average, targeted by commercially focused criminals more than three times in the past 12 months, with 16 per cent saying they had been targeted six or more times within the same time frame.

More than half of respondents said attempts had become “more frequent” and 60 per cent said they had become more sophisticated, with the average cost of commercial crime amounting to more than €120,000, according to Gallagher.

Some 35 per cent of impacted businesses put the financial loss accrued from commercial crimes at less than €4,250, while 68 per cent placed it under €42,500. However, 24 per cent put it at €85,000 or over, with six per cent suffering a loss of more than €860,000, according to the insurance firm.

The national findings, however, point to Irish businesses’ unique position on commercial crime when compared to Gallagher’s global research.

It found three in four organisations outside Ireland had experienced commercial crime or an attempt of it, although only four in 10 of them suffered moderate or significant financial losses.

[ Businesses lost almost €20m to online fraud over last two yearsOpens in new window ]

Irish companies appeared less worried about commercial crime risk than their international equivalents, with 33 per cent of Irish firms saying they were “very concerned” over the rising phenomenon compared with 44 per cent globally.

Global firms also lost money from commercial crimes less frequently than Irish companies, with 88 per cent of respondents affirming their experience and 40 per cent describing the losses as moderate or significant.

Irish consumers, too, are falling victim to financial fraud and scams at an increasing rate. Bank of Ireland witnessed a “major increase in purchase scams” this year, reporting a 68 per cent rise in instances.

Impersonation scams, in which criminals pose as trusted organisations such as phone providers and utility companies in an attempt to conduct payments under deceit, have jumped 26 per cent, according to the bank.

Instances of investment scams – often taking the form of fraudsters promoting false investment opportunities through professional-looking advertisements and convincing documentation – have also risen 24 per cent between January and September when compared to the same time period last year, the research found.

In advance of Black Friday and Christmas-related sales, Bank of Ireland’s head of fraud protection, Nicola Sadlier, advised consumers to “be alert to the ‘red flags’, including unusually low prices, ‘too good to be true’ returns and pressure to act quickly”.