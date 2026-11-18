Grafton Street continues to be Dublin and Ireland’s most sought-after location for high-end retailers, and has retained its 18th place ranking for the third year running in Cushman & Wakefield’s “Main Streets Across the World Report”.

The report, which is compiled and published annually, focuses on headline rents in 147 best-in-class urban locations across the world, which in many cases are linked to the luxury sector. It includes a global index ranking the most expensive destination in each market.

The report shows that prime rents on Grafton Street increased by 8 per cent over the past 12 months, from €3,024 per sq m to €3,260 per sq m ($306/€281 per sq ft to $352/€303 per sq ft). Locally, where Grafton Street rents are quoted on a Zone A basis in line with markets such as the UK, Denmark and France, prime rents on Grafton Street are estimated at €5,800 per sq m (€539 per sq ft) per year.

Globally, New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue returned to first place in the rankings following a 35 per cent increase in rents to $2,700 per sq ft per year, overtaking London’s New Bond Street and Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, which rank second and third with rents of $2,230 per sq ft and $2,160 per sq ft respectively. Overall, 52 per cent of the 147 streets tracked across the globe recorded rental growth over the past year, while 18 per cent registered declines.

Commenting on Grafton Street’s retention of its 18th placing in the global rankings, Karl Stewart, director and head of retail at Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, said: “Grafton Street’s performance over the past year reinforces its position as Ireland’s premier retail destination and one of Europe’s leading high streets. An 8 per cent increase in prime rents is a strong result, particularly against a backdrop of more moderate rental growth globally, and reflects continued competition for the best space. The key feature of the market continues to be the limited availability of prime accommodation. Retailers remain highly selective, but demand for the right location and the right unit is strong.”

Robert Travers, head of EMEA retail at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The resilience of the world’s leading retail streets continues to stand out. Despite a challenging economic backdrop, retailers remain willing to compete for the very best locations, where availability is exceptionally tight.

“What is changing is the role these stores play. Flagships are increasingly about much more than sales, providing a platform for brand building, customer engagement and the integration of physical and digital retail. That is reinforcing demand for high-quality space and supporting rental growth in many of the world’s leading destinations.”