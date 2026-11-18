Working from abroad can help you escape the winter gloom in Ireland but make sure you clear your plans with your employer. Photograph: iStock

Fed up with the Irish winter yet? Between the dark evenings, hefty heating bills and rising food prices, it can feel like a slog. But what if you could swap the grey skies for some sunshine, cheaper coffees and a lower cost of living, all without giving up your job?

Digital nomad visas are opening up an increasing number of countries to Irish workers. It’s never been easier to spend the winter working from somewhere else. But how do you make the move while earning an Irish salary?

Some 50 jurisdictions around the world offer dedicated digital nomad visas, remote worker permits or other formal pathways, according to EY’s latest Digital Nomad and Remote Work Guide.

Governments around the world are increasingly competing for mobile workers – and their spending power. For Irish employees, that means more opportunities to mix it up, doing their job from overseas for some weeks or even months.

“We’re in an age where people can work from anywhere; all you need is your laptop and your phone and more and more people want to do it,” says Michael Rooney, tax partner at EY.

When the pandemic confirmed work could take place remotely without a loss of productivity, that genie was never going back in the bottle. Post-pandemic, workers have strongly favoured roles that offer flexibility. Employers have, for the most part, been forced to soften their stance to recruit top talent.

“A lot of companies thought, ‘can we offer this as a perk – with certain conditions?’,” says Rooney. HR departments got busy drafting “work-from-home” policies.

[ Hybrid working in Ireland expected to become less flexible over next two years, research suggestsOpens in new window ]

Some 956,600 people in Ireland worked from home at least some of the time in the final quarter of 2025, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Now “work-from-anywhere” or “work-from-elsewhere” policies are increasingly common, allowing staff to work somewhere other than the office or their home, including another country, from between two weeks to 30 or even 90 days a year.

HubSpot’s “temporary mobility” policy facilitates employees in Ireland to do a 90-day stint in any country where they are authorised to work.

Mastercard, which has about 2,000 employees in Ireland, has a “work-from-elsewhere” policy enabling employees to work from anywhere for up to four weeks a year. One worker here avails of the policy to spend nearly two months in Spain.

“My wife is Spanish, so my wife and children spend five weeks each summer in Spain with their grandparents and cousins,” he says.

“Before ‘work from elsewhere,’ I would have flown to Spain at the start of their five weeks for a two-week family holiday, then returned to Ireland to work and flown back to Spain again at the end of the five weeks to bring them all back to Ireland.

“I can now stay for the five weeks in Spain, taking holidays as before but then working from my in-law’s apartment on the Costa Brava, enabling a fantastic change of scenery, while also being able to spend time with my family on evenings and weekends.”

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Tell your employer

If you work from home anyway, does it really matter where you are? Yes, it does, and your job might depend on it. If you’re joining the daily Teams call from Sitges not Sandyford, your employer needs to know.

Employees hear “remote working” and may assume that the location is their choice, but that’s not the case, according to advisory firm HRConsultants.ie.

Remote working doesn’t mean you can work from anywhere, and it doesn’t automatically give you the right to work from another country.

If you work from abroad without permission, you may be in breach of your employment contract.

A PwC employee discovered to have been working remotely from India when he should have been in Dublin lost a challenge to his dismissal this summer.

The Workplace Relations Commission heard that when a supervisor went to HR for advice, mentioning he had not actually seen the worker in the office for some time, PwC looked at his office attendance by examining his internet traffic.

They discovered he had been working from India for the previous five working weeks – without his employer’s knowledge and contrary to his contract, according to a solicitor for PwC.

PwC’s remote-work policy allows stints of working from overseas for a maximum period of 30 days but the worker had already used this up, the tribunal was told.

A commission adjudicator found PwC had “substantial grounds justifying the termination of the employment relationship”. The worker, she said, was “the author of his own predicament”.

Location, location

If working from a sunnier clime is one of your new year’s resolutions, your employer will have to agree to the destination.

“You have to tell your employer because each company has to make an assessment of the person’s job, their nationality, their right to work in the country and the length of time they are working overseas,” says Rooney.

The destination may have its own rules on tax, employment rights and immigration laws.

The first thing to check is whether you have the right to work in that country, says Rooney.

If you’re an EU citizen wanting to spend the darker months in sunnier southern Europe or to enjoy the ski season farther north, your employer is likely to be less nervous about it.

“For Irish people going to an EU country, it’s less of an issue, because we have freedom to live and work there,” he says.

That’s why many Irish companies restrict remote working to an EU country, or to the employee’s country of birth where they are a national, because they have the right to work there.

But if you’re dreaming of joining the New Year’s Eve celebrations on Copacabana beach and working remotely from Brazil right through to Rio’s carnival in mid-February, you and your employer will need to do a bit more legwork.

“If you decide you want to go somewhere outside the EU, you will need to first check, ‘do I need a visa to enter the country and then do I need to get a work permit giving me the right to work there?’,” says Rooney.

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Brazil, for example, offers a digital nomad visa valid for one year to foreign employed and self-employed workers, according to the EY guide. The cost of living in Rio de Janeiro is about half that of Dublin and Dublin is just three hours ahead.

Applicants must, however, earn a minimum monthly salary of at least $1,500 (€1,350) from a source outside Brazil or hold $18,000 in a bank account at the time of their application, according to the EY guide.

[ ‘The Irish are the Brazilians of Europe’: Inside Dublin’s growing community from BrazilOpens in new window ]

Aside from visa and tax concerns, there may be legal and technical risks for your employer. Your destination country may have different data processing rules. You may be breaching data protection laws or contracts with customers by processing their personal data in another country.

Your employer may need to ensure they have extra measures in place to protect data being processed in that other country.

Using computer networks and devices elsewhere may constitute an IT security risk.

Taxing times

Tax and social security differences can also be a big consideration for employers in agreeing to your remote working destination.

“For PAYE workers, the responsibility for paying tax falls on the employer, not the worker, and that’s where you can really run into trouble. That’s why a lot of companies are trying to limit it to 20 or 30 days working overseas,” says Rooney.

Irish people thinking of working remotely from France need to be aware of the array of social security charges they may have to pay. Photograph: iStock

In Ireland, you are automatically considered an Irish tax resident for a calendar year if you are physically present in Ireland for 183 days or more during that single tax year. A “look-back” rule means you are also considered an Irish tax resident for the second of two consecutive tax years if you have spent a total of 280 days or more in Ireland across both years.

“Everyone has this idea that if I’m going away for less than 183 days, it’s not going to create a problem, but every country has a different rule,” says Rooney.

An employer will want to check whether your stay in a host country, for however long, could create risk of income tax or social security liability there, or even result in the employer being seen as creating a “permanent establishment” for corporation tax purposes due to the employee’s activities.

For example, Irish citizens are legally allowed to live in France under EU freedom of movement rules, but working remotely from France is legally and logistically complex for an Irish employer and will require your employer’s explicit approval, says Rooney.

“If your employer doesn’t have a company in France to administer payroll, you can end up having to get a payroll bureau there to register you for taxes and there are about 10 different types of social security you have to pay in France,” says Rooney.

You can end up having to claim credit for taxes paid in one country over another and that’s a lot of additional complication for an employer, he says.

Do your research and look for countries where there are minimum thresholds of time or income below which a foreign government will not tax you or require your employer to register for local payroll.

“If you are a PAYE worker posted from Ireland to Spain, for instance, you can stay for two years at least in Irish PRSI and you don’t have to pay Spanish social security,” says Rooney. “You are not covered by the EU rules, however, if you are not posted there by your employer. You could actually be subject to Spanish social security from day one.

“It’s about doing your homework on places you are going, making sure you have the permission to work there. Get full agreement from your employer before you go,” says Rooney.

“People can intend to go for two or three months but they like it, their plans change midway through and it can easily tip into an unexpected tax liability.”

Credits

If you are working remotely from another country, be mindful also of breaking residence in Ireland, says Rooney.

“If you have no tax to pay in Ireland on your employment income, you don’t qualify for things like renter’s tax credit and you won’t be able to get tax relief on their employee pension contributions,” says Rooney.

“You will have to consider if you can get pension relief in the country where you are paying tax. It’s not automatic that you will get relief on your pension contributions in another country.”

[ Work abroad can help boost your Irish State pensionOpens in new window ]

Those hoping to avail down the line of the Help to Buy scheme, which gives a refund of the income tax and deposit interest retention tax (Dirt) you paid in Ireland over the previous four tax years, will also be affected by a gap in tax paid in Ireland.

“If you haven’t paid tax in Ireland, you are really reducing the amount of tax you can get back.”

Cost of living

Working remotely from another country is likely to be about experiencing another place or culture rather than saving money – although doing it in a lower-cost economy can make it feel like your pay cheque has doubled.

France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Croatia all rank cheaper than Ireland for food and drinks, according to Eurostat figures published last year.

Ireland was the second most expensive country in the euro zone and third most expensive of the 27 European Union countries for food in 2024, according to CSO figures. Prices here were 12 per cent above the average for the EU27.

Whatever about escaping to the sun post-Christmas, there’s a lot to be said for escaping the cost of living. Your Irish salary will probably go a whole lot farther elsewhere.