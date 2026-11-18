Up to 315 women and girls are believed to have died at the site of the Donnybrook Magdalene laundry, according to the Justice for Magdalene Research group. Photograph: Mark Coen

A housing development proposed on the site of the former Magdalene laundry in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, should not go ahead given “the optics and impact on survivors”, nearby residents have said.

Pembroke Partnership Ltd, the property developer behind the proposal, was granted permission in October by Dublin City Council to construct three apartment blocks up to six storeys high on the site as well as to demolish partly and refurbish the existing laundry building to make room for additional duplexes and town houses.

The proposed scheme comprises 34 residential units, multiple car and bicycle parking spaces, charging stations for electric vehicles and waste-storage facilities among other amenities, according to the plans submitted to the local authority.

According to the Justice for Magdalene Research group, up to 315 women and girls are believed to have died on the site, many of whom worked without pay in the Catholic Church-run institution.

The laundry’s capacity varied between 100 and 120 women and girls “over much of the period of its operation” between 1883 and 1992, according to the Government’s 2013 McAleese report.

“Dublin City Council surely cannot see fit that a structure of such sensitivity and significance should be partly demolished and the site repurposed to make way for another faceless housing development in the name of developer profit,” a group of local objectors wrote in their submission to An Coimisiún Pleanála, the State’s planning authority that decides appeals to proposed developments.

“The social, cultural and historical significance of this site demands that Dublin City Council seek an alternative approach to planning how this site, a former Magdalene asylum, is developed and used in a more appropriate and respectful manner; one which is sensitive to the community of survivors who experienced abuse and neglect in this setting,” the five objectors, all with an address on the same road as the former laundry, also said.

They also argue it would constitute the “overdevelopment of the Donnybrook area without appropriate infrastructural development”.

The neighbourhood has experienced “haphazard and piecemeal” development with an “absence of adequate urban planning”, they said.

“This development is inappropriate and unacceptable for this site,” they continued, adding that the council “should give serious consideration to the optics and impact on survivors if the council allows the site to be developed”.

“It is incumbent on Dublin City Council to ensure the integrity of the site” is preserved, they said, “given the alteration of the social climate in recent years and the acknowledgment of abuses suffered by women who resided in these laundries/asylums”.

Pembroke Partnership’s approved planning application established that a “post-and-panel-style information sign” would stand at the base of the laundry’s 90 metre-high chimney, deemed a protected structure by the council in 2012.

Construction plans submitted alongside the application appeared to place the memorial partly behind a bin at the centre of the site, although urban planners working with the developers later clarified to The Irish Times it would be “publicly accessible” to non-residents who wished to view the tribute.

Attempts to build on the site date back to 2017, with Pembroke Partnership submitting and later withdrawing an application to construct a housing development of 25 residential units. In 2020, the council approved 44 apartments to be built in three and four-storey blocks, but the project never commenced.