Four parties are understood to be in the running to acquire two Dublin 4 office blocks owned by Mel Sutcliffe’s Quanta Capital.

Developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate, Luke and Brian Comer’s Comer Group, Core Capital and GDL Management Group are said by market sources to have submitted offers of between €34 million and €36 million for the portfolio, which comprises Shelbourne House and the neighbouring 23 Shelbourne Road.

The Ballsbridge Collection, as it is known, was offered to the market in September by Savills at a guide price of €34 million on the instruction of joint receivers Ken Fennell and Brendan O’Reilly of Interpath Advisory. The receivers were appointed by alternative lender Relm Finance over 27 properties owned by a sub-fund of Goldstein Property ICAV, an investment vehicle managed by Quanta Capital. Relm is backed by funding from US investment group Avenue Capital.

Should a sale of the portfolio proceed at the current best bid of €36 million, it would represent a 45 per cent discount on the €65 million Quanta Capital paid for the properties between two deals executed in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

In 2019, the company paid €40 million in an off-market transaction to secure ownership of Shelbourne House from receivers acting on behalf of US private equity giant Cerberus in 2019. The building had historically formed part of the portfolio of O’Malley Homes and Development and had, for years, served as the location for its headquarters.

Cerberus is understood to have acquired the debt securing the property when it purchased Nama’s €3 billion Project Gem portfolio. While the O’Malley Group of companies continues to trade successfully, a number of its loans were included in the Nama sale.

Located on a 0.7-acre site on Shelbourne Road between the Comer Group’s Number One Ballsbridge office scheme and the high-end Lansdowne Place apartment development, Shelbourne House currently comprises a seven-storey office and apartment building extending to a total area of 7,068sq m (76,079sq ft). Most of the offices are let to tenants, including the Malaysian embassy, the Adoption Authority of Ireland and the Office of Public Works.

Quanta Capital purchased 23 Shelbourne Road for €25 million in an off-market deal in 2021. Located on a 0.5-acre site, the property comprises a standalone six-storey office building of 2,353sq m (25,329sq ft). The building underwent a full refurbishment in 2016 and is multi-let to seven tenants, including Finance Ireland, Urbeo and Belfius Bank.